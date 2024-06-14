Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler Gets Cancelled as Dana White Announces New Main Event for UFC 303

UFC president Dana White has confirmed that Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler has been canceled. Alex Pereira will headline the UFC 303 card against Jiri Prochazka. McGregor is injured and is forced to pull out.

His highly-anticipated return is canceled, and the UFC had to burn the midnight oil to find a new main event. With the UFC 303 PPV set for International Fight Week, a worthy headliner was a must.

Alex Pereira to headline instead of Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler

Alex Pereira vs. Jiri Prochazka 2 will now headline the UFC 303 card. The duo previously fought at UFC 295, with Pereira earning a second-round TKO finish. It was a competitive fight as long as it lasted. The light heavyweight title rematch is an intriguing contest.

Apart from that, the event has a new co-main event. Former featherweight title challenger Brian Ortega will take on surging contender Diego Lopes. Apart from that, Jamahal Hill is also out of UFC 303 with a knee injury. Carlos Ulberg will fight Anthony Smith instead.

Ian Garry vs. Michael Venom Page is still on for the event. Conor McGregor’s withdrawal is a massive disappointment for the fans. The MMA community will have to wait longer to see the Irishman back in action.

Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler to be rescheduled: Reports

As per Ariel Helwani, the UFC will look for a new date to reschedule Conor McGregor vs. Michael Chandler. The promotion will reportedly look to make the fight happen in August or September.

Helwani wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “The consensus seems to be that they want to announce it all + the new date for McGregor x Chandler. August or September has been discussed, and that would likely mean creating a new PPV dates those months (8/31 and 9/28) have been discussed. That part - which is massive in all this - hasn’t been finalized.”

Helwani also reported that there were no discussions about Michael Chandler fighting someone else at UFC 303. ‘Iron’ has been waiting to fight Conor McGregor for quite a while. He hasn’t competed since his UFC 281 defeat to Dustin Poirier.