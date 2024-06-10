Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler: Sean O’Malley Shares His Views on UFC 303 Main Event: ‘It Would Be Wild'

Sean O’Malley has given his two cents on the UFC 303 main event between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler. McGregor is set to make his highly anticipated return later this month. He will face a worthy opponent in Chandler.

UFC bantamweight champion O’Malley has now shared his thoughts on the upcoming match-up. Much like the fans, ‘Suga’ is patiently waiting to see how the event unfolds.

Sean O’Malley’s take on Conor McGregor vs Michael Chandler

Sean O’Malley is unsure who would get the job done at UFC 303. ‘Suga’, however, thinks that a Conor McGregor win would be massive. He reckons that it would set the Irishman up for bigger future fights.

Sean stated that an active McGregor would bring more eyeballs to the sport. O’Malley has said he’ll be rooting for The Notorious. He told MMA Fighting, “We’ll see [who wins]. It’s hard for me not to [root for him], if Conor goes out there, and knocks him out, it would be wild. It would just build another big Conor fight, and the more Conor fights, the better.”

O’Malley previously claimed he wanted Michael Chandler to knock McGregor out. The comments came after the Irishman slammed O’Malley while going on a rant against Ryan Garcia.

Sean O’Malley speaks about ‘beef’ with Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor slammed Ryan Garcia and Sean O’Malley for testing positive for the banned substance ostarine. However, the Irishman understood O’Malley’s situation was different. McGregor also later corrected his stance, claiming that O’Malley got caught in crosspaths.

McGregor also claimed he liked O’Malley. ‘Suga’ has now corrected his stance as well, terming himself a fan of the Irishman. He told MMA Fighting, “I’ll forever be a massive Conor fan. The biggest fan watched his career play out; watched every single interview possible. I learned a ton from him. He’s a legend. That’s it. It is what it is.”

Sean O’Malley was on the undercard when Conor McGregor last fought at UFC 264. ‘Suga’ will be keeping a close eye on the Irishman when he returns to UFC 303.