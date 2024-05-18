Conor McGregor Was Once Stalked by Crazy UFC Fan Who Wanted to Have Seven Children With Him

Have you ever wondered about the darker sides of fame? Imagine being Conor McGregor, not just fighting in the octagon but battling bizarre fan obsessions. In his documentary ‘Notorious,’ aired as he prepped for a 2015 fight, McGregor unveils a chilling episode.

A fan, consumed by her delusions, bombards him with emails. These aren't just fan mails; they're detailed plans for a future together—right down to naming their seven children.

What's it like receiving 150 emails from someone you've never met? How does a global sports icon handle such unsettling attention?

Love at first email?

At the heart of this eerie tale lies the content of the fan’s emails, each more unnerving than the last. “Hi Conor, after my last relationship broke down, I had a very powerful feeling in my body that I was soon to meet the love of my life," one email read, marking the beginning of an obsessive correspondence.

The fan didn't stop there; her visions of a shared future were alarmingly detailed. "I see us having a number of children; Ella, Shannon, Conor, Hugh, Michael, James, Seamus are some names I have in mind," she elaborated, assigning names to their imagined offspring.

How Did Conor McGregor React?

Conor McGregor's reaction to these messages was a mix of disbelief and concern. Despite never initiating contact, the emails kept coming—about 150 of them. He disclosed in his documentary, "The email is 'For Conor's eyes only please,' and this is about the 150th."

Clearly disturbed, McGregor expressed his frustration, "Now, I have not written back to this crazy b**** once, but she keeps on sending emails, emails, emails - like big detailed ones like that, naming the kids and things, it’s f****** up, isn't it?" His worry escalated as he pondered the potential dangers of such fixation.

McGregor candidly shared his fears: "What do you do with that? That b**** will show up at the gaff one day with a bleedin' gun or something." This stark admission reveals the darker, more perilous side of fame, where personal safety becomes a genuine concern amidst the glamour and spotlight.

Sometimes, a simple autograph or fight ticket just won't cut it, right? But hey, at least McGregor got some free baby name inspiration.

What are some of the craziest fan interactions you've ever heard of? Share your thoughts in the comments below!

