‘Conor McGregor Was Stripped’: UFC Veteran Suggests Inactive Jon Jones Should Be Stripped of the Heavyweight Title

Former UFC title challenger Dan Hardy has advised the promotion to follow the Conor McGregor route with Jon Jones. Hardy reckons that Jones should be stripped of the UFC heavyweight title due to inactivity.

McGregor was stripped of the UFC lightweight title, as well as the UFC featherweight title when he remained inactive between 2016 and 2018. After beating Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 to become a two-division champion, the Irishman returned to action at UFC 229 against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Dan Hardy wants Jon Jones to be stripped of the heavyweight belt

Jon Jones won the vacant UFC heavyweight title by beating Ciryl Gane in the first round at UFC 285. Jones was set for his first title defense at UFC 295 against the consensus greatest heavyweight of all time, Stipe Miocic.

However, a pectoral injury forced Jones to pull out of the bout. He hasn’t fought since and Tom Aspinall has become the interim heavyweight champion, courtesy of his UFC 295 KO win against Sergei Pavlovich.

“It's unfortunate that it's [UFC 304 co-main event] not for the actual belt because I do think it's time. I mean, what is it, 511 days on the date? Jon Jones has not been active, and that was the same point that Conor McGregor was stripped of his title. So, for me, I think they should make it the official title and put it in the main event,” shared Hardy.

Curtis Blaydes doesn’t think Jon Jones will fight him or Tom Aspinall

Curtis Blaydes doubts Jon Jones will fight the winner of his fight against Tom Aspinall at UFC 304. Razor thinks that Jones will walk away from the sport after his fight against Stipe Miocic.

“If I win or if Aspinall wins, I don’t think Jon’s going to fight anyone outside of Stipe,” Blaydes said. “After Stipe, he walks away into the sunset. I think he likes to toss out different scenarios like, ‘What if I fought Alex Pereira? What if I fought Aspinall? What if I fought Blaydes?’”

Blaydes also suggested that Jones is trying to stay relevant by putting out different names on social media as his potential opponents. Blaydes claimed this way, Jones’ followers grow, helping him with sponsorship and other aspects. Blaydes doesn’t think that Jones will risk his legacy against the current crop of top heavyweights.