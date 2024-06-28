Conor McGregor Will Fight Twice in Next Eight Months, Says UFC Commentator Jon Anik: Details Inside

Fight fans were highly anticipating the return of former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion "Notorious" Conor McGregor to the UFC octagon at UFC 303 pay-per-view after a three-and-a-half-year break.

Mystic Mac was all set to lock horns with sixth-ranked UFC lightweight fighter and former Bellator lightweight champion "Iron" Michael Chandler in a five-round mixed martial arts showdown in the welterweight division.

Sadly, the much-awaited match between Conor McGregor and Michael Chandler was canceled after the Notorious injured his toe during a sparring session without safety gear while sharpening his tools for his return.

Fight fans are now wondering when, if not at UFC 303 pay-per-view, they will witness Mystic Mac walking through the curtains towards the UFC octagon in front of sold-out arenas.

Jon Anik’s Prediction

Recently, at the Hall of Fame ceremony, UFC commentator Jon Anik was asked about the potential return of former UFC champion Conor McGregor after he withdrew from the UFC 303 pay-per-view.

Jon Anik believes McGregor will return this year and will then actively compete for a while:

"I fully expect him to compete in 2024, to come back at a high level, and fight twice in eight months. I know it sounds ridiculous and super ambitious to some people. But I just know the mixed martial arts athlete within there."

Not only Jon Anik, but multiple experts and UFC fighters also believe that once Conor McGregor returns to the UFC, he will compete numerous times in a short period.

McGregor's reason for pulling out of the returning bout was to avoid any severe injury that could keep him away from action for long, similar to his last matchup where he stepped in with an injured leg, costing him three years of recovery.

Why does Joe Rogan think that Conor McGregor's pulling out of UFC 303 was a wise move?

Conor McGregor's withdrawal from the UFC 303 main event was a massive shake-up for the company. Mystic Mac received a lot of backlash from fellow UFC fighters, including UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev and UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

However, UFC color commentator Joe Rogan had a different opinion about Conor McGregor pulling out of the UFC 303 pay-per-view. Rogan even defended McGregor's decision to withdraw from the main event against Michael Chandler.

In an edition of his YouTube video, Joe Rogan expressed:

"Here's the thing about a broken pinkie toe. When you're a guy who kicks as much as Conor, it's a f***ing problem. It's also the same foot where his leg was snapped, and he went into that fight injured. This is the first [fight] he's pulled out of, and I think it's wise."

Rogan concluded:

"If you do have a broken toe and you are going into a fight... what if that f***ing toe becomes a real issue? What if he throws a kick, and it smashes again, and he's in agony."

According to some reports, McGregor’s injury is not that serious, and he will be ready to return to action soon. Conor McGregor and his team are focusing on a comeback this year, targeting September or October for Mystic Mac's potential UFC return.

