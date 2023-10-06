Conor McGregor wows Jon Jones with new training footage as UFC megastar hints at comeback

Connor McGregor and Jon Jones are one of the biggest superstars at UFC. Both superstars are loved for being bad guys. Both McGregor and Jones were two division champions, not many fighters have achieved this level of success in their run with the UFC.

McGregor last fought at UFC 264. He had his match with Dustin, He fractured his left tibia and fibula during this fight and out of the game ever since there is much speculation of him returning to the game very soon next year possibly at UFC 300 in April 2024.

On the flip side, Jon Jones made his awaited return to Octagon recently on UFC 285. In the heavyweight division, after three years, he choked out Gane in the first round and became the heavyweight champion of UFC. Jon Jones captured the title after the title was vacant after Francis Ngannou's departure.

Jon Jones praises Connor McGregor

Recently, Connor McGregor has been training for his return next year. his possible challenger can be Michael Chandler, He posted a recent video of him sparring boxing. celebrities commented on The Notorious One’s video, where Jon Jones also commented. “ McGregor looking smooth with it “ praising Notorious One ahead of his return.

Connor is training hard for his return he shared one more post from his sparring session in the caption he wrote “ Find my targets. Hit them. Fuck the consequences. You’re going down. This is fighting. Sparring day with slick. Always a banger of a spar with the slick fella. Submitted my stuff to Novitzky. Ball rolling see you soon you little lightwork bitch.”

McGregor can also make his boxing return, he last fought Undefeated the Boxer. Floyd Mayweather, where he left the fight was a mega success for both parties. Youtuber Boxer Jake Paul has been constantly calling McGregor out for quite some time.

