Conor McGregor's comeback: Fight date, opponent revealed and it's not UFC 300

Conor McGregor, also known as The Notorious, has announced his comeback date.

He revealed on Sunday that his fight against Michael Chandler is scheduled for June 29 in Las Vegas, under a UFC event.

McGregor disclosed the bout would be at 185 pounds.

"Wishing you all a Happy New Year," said McGregor. He added, "I am thrilled to announce my return date, the 'Notorious' Conor McGregor."

McGregor continued, "The grandest comeback of all time will take off in Las Vegas during International Fight Week, on June 29... I'll be facing Michael Chandler, and it will be at 185 pounds."

Following this, Chandler tweeted, "Here we go. The weight is fine by me." He later commented on the plan on his social media.

Damon Martin of MMA Fighting confirmed Chandler's arrangement along with his agreement to fight McGregor at any weight, including middleweight.

The UFC hasn't officially declared a fight for either McGregor or Chandler yet, nor has an event been announced for June 29.

However, the speculated return of McGregor aligns with the period UFC usually schedules International Fight Week, with the last version of this event happening early in July.

McGregor's potential middleweight return amidst hurdles and future prospects

With the wrap-up of the reality show this year, many anticipated a battle between the two.

However, the ambiguity of McGregor's drug-testing status with the USADA and alleged sexual assault charges in June (from which he was later acquitted) complicated his competitive status.

The UFC's long-standing drug-testing collaborator, the USADA, concludes its affiliation with the fight promotion by Dec 31, potentially simplifying things for McGregor. The testing duties for the UFC will pass over to Drug-Free Sport International in the future.

If the fight does transpire on June 29, it will signal McGregor's return to the octagon after a leg break during his loss to enduring competitor Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in July 2021.

The erstwhile double-division champion's last victory dates back four years to his defeat of Donald Cerrone at UFC 246.

McGregor's most recent bout was versus Dustin Poirier at UFC 257 on January 23, 2021. In their second face-off, Poirier surprised McGregor with a TKO in the second round, marking his third UFC match in nearly five years.

