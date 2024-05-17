Conor McGregor’s Dad Suffers Heart Attack: An Insight Into Tony McGregor’s Health and Recovery

Tony McGregor, father of MMA star Conor McGregor, recently suffered a heart attack. How did he handle this scare? With his trademark humor, Tony shared a light-hearted update after surgery, reassuring fans he's on the mend.

Tony McGregor, is more than Conor's dad. Tony introduced Conor to boxing and kickboxing. He supported Conor's rise to fame. Despite initial doubts, he became Conor's biggest fan. Now, Tony’s health scare is a major concern.

Chest pain to surgery: Inside Tony McGregor's hospital dash

Tony McGregor, father of MMA icon Conor McGregor, recently faced a serious health scare. On Thursday, he experienced chest pain and was rushed to the Hermitage Hospital in Dublin. There, doctors discovered he had suffered a heart attack. Tony underwent surgery, where a stent was successfully placed to improve his heart function.

Despite the severity of the situation, Tony maintained his sense of humor. He posted an update on his Instagram story , saying, “Heart attack in the morning, stent in the afternoon, sweet and sour chicken in the evening, see ya later suckers.” This light-hearted message reassured fans and showcased his resilient spirit. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Who is Tony McGregor?

Originally from Liverpool, Tony worked various jobs to support his family. He spent 26 years as a cab driver, providing a stable life for his wife and children. Tony introduced Conor to boxing and kickboxing, setting the foundation for his son's illustrious MMA career.

Advertisement

Now, Tony enjoys a different lifestyle. He owns and captains a private yacht named '188,' a significant change from his earlier years. However, his dedication to his family remains unchanged.

Tony has always been a steadfast supporter of Conor, despite initial doubts about his son's career choice. He once admitted, “I didn’t approve of Conor’s job choice initially because I just couldn’t see the career in it, but I’m bang on board now and have been since well before the UFC.”

During this health scare, Conor and several family members stayed by Tony’s side, offering support and comfort. This incident highlights the strong bond within the McGregor family and their ability to face challenges together.

As Tony recovers, fans are hopeful he will continue to support Conor, especially as his son prepares for his comeback fight against Michael Chandler at UFC 303 on June 29.

Can Conor focus on his UFC comeback? The McGregor family’s strength and unity in the upcoming days will be key.

Also Read: Daniel Cormier Hails Conor McGregor as Inspiration Behind Double Champion Aspirations in UFC: ‘He Made It Possible’