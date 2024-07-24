Conor McGregor’s Friend Claps Back at ‘Little Boy’ Sean O’Malley After UFC Champion’s Drug Addict Comment

Conor McGregor’s friend Dillon Danis has lambasted Sean O’Malley after the Bostonian called ‘The Notorious’ a drug addict. O’Malley downplayed McGregor’s skill, claiming he’s not in the GOAT conversation, and also called the Irishman a drug addict.

Danis has now clapped back, writing on social media that McGregor is the reason O’Malley is fighting. Danis claimed McGregor is the GOAT in terms of his skills and other aspects.

Dillon Danis defends Conor McGregor after Sean O’Malley’s comment

Conor McGregor has recently hinted at a last UFC run after his return to the octagon got delayed due to an injury. While the Irishman previously had a good rapport with Sean O’Malley, the pair has recently grown some animosity.

‘Suga’ took to X (formerly Twitter) to downplay McGregor’s skills, writing, “Conor isn’t in anyone GOAT talk. Entertainment yes but skills, no. Has a really good left hand. Shit Cardio. Weak Jits. Decently athletic. Mentally weak. Drug addict, needs rehab. 1-4 last 5 fights. Still fan tho. Hope toe heals up.”

Dillon Danis has now defended McGregor, writing, “He’s the reason you’re fighting. Shut the fuck up, mate. You’re nothing without him. He’s the GOAT with skills and everything. Take a seat, little boy.”

Conor McGregor’s rise to fame inspired many fighters, including Sean O’Malley, to take up the sport. ‘Suga’ is often touted as the modern-day superstar.

However, McGregor’s social media outburst after Ryan Garcia tested positive for Ostarine caused issues between the duo. ‘The Notorious’ pointed out that O’Malley also tested positive for the same substance and expressed his disdain on the matter.

The latest back-and-forth on social media could further escalate the matter. O’Malley isn’t holding back on his part.

Aljamain Sterling weighs in on the Conor McGregor- Sean O’Malley drama

Aljamain Sterling has given his take on the Conor McGregor- Sean O’Malley drama. ‘Funkmaster’ claimed that McGregor calling ‘Suga’ out for his drug testing result shouldn’t be offensive.

Sterling commented on an Instagram post, “Calling out [people] that use PEDs shouldn’t offend you.”

For the unversed, Sean O’Malley and Aljamain Sterling are former rivals. ‘Suga’ won the bantamweight title by beating Sterling via knockout in their UFC 292 clash.

