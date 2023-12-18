Conor McGregor’s manager opens up on the possibility of a trilogy clash against Nate Diaz at UFC 300

Conor McGregor, the former UFC two-division champion, has been absent from the octagon for nearly two years. His last bout was against Dustin "Diamond" Poirier in a trilogy fight in 2021, which concluded in an unexpected manner. McGregor suffered a leg fracture in the opening round, bringing the fight to an abrupt end.

McGregor is making his way back to the UFC, gearing up for his highly anticipated return. The Notorious one has also joined the UFC's anti-drug program. Fans are eagerly awaiting McGregor's comeback, which is rumored to take place in 2024, potentially at the epic UFC 300 event.

UFC 300 is scheduled for April 13, 2024. According to Dana White, this upcoming event is expected to be one of the greatest cards in UFC history.

Audie Attar, Conor McGregor's manager, recently responded to Conor McGregor's rumored return at UFC 300. He seemed to confirm they are trying to make it happen.

Addressing the same he said, “UFC 300 would be amazing and we are pushing as hard as we can to make that happen.”

Whenever McGregor decides to make his comeback to the UFC, it seems highly probable that he will be up against Michael Chandler.

However, McGregor's manager has hinted at the possibility of some other opponents who could potentially offer more thrilling matchups than a fight with Chandler.

Conor McGregor's major opponents other than Michael Chandler

Audie Attar, Conor McGregor's manager, also shared his thoughts on McGregor's potential rivals, excluding Michael Chandler.

Attar expressed Nate Diaz is also another big name who could face McGregor, currently, Diaz is a free agent. He fought YouTuber turned-boxer Jake Paul in August of 2023 and lost against him.

According to some rumors Nate Diaz is in negotiation with UFC and can possibly get a deal soon.

McGregor and Diaz faced off twice, with each of them securing a victory. Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz have both shown their desire to have one final showdown in a trilogy match.

Attar stated, “Conor wants that trilogy with Nate Diaz to happen, and it’s gonna happen. There’s the Dustin Poirier rematch as well, a bunch of different fights that exist and are a great possibility But ultimately you can’t say it's not a possibility. But a lot of things have to happen before it's even a conversation.”

