Conor McGregor's Psychological Trauma Could Prevent UFC Comeback More Than His Injuries, Says Sports Psychologist

A fitness expert gave his thoughts on the trauma that Conor McGregor could face in his comeback fight. Dave Hancock, who is known to work with Chelsea and Leeds, spoke to OLBG about the hindrances The Notorious could come across due to his injuries.

Conor McGregor’s return announcement was swiftly retracted due to an injury. With this, fans speculate whether or not the Irishman will make a comeback. In this interview, Hancock gives his thoughts on how The Notorious could perform.

In his last fight, Conor McGregor suffered a brutal leg break injury in the first round. This was a doctor’s stoppage loss for The Notorious in his highly anticipated trilogy fight against Dustin Poirier. This fight took place in 2021, and the Irishman has not stepped into the octagon since.

For a huge comeback, Conor McGregor was scheduled to face Michael Chandler at UFC 303. However, with a toe injury, the Irishman was forced to withdraw from the fight. This was a huge disappointment for fans.

After the dust was settled, fans wondered if his return was ever possible. With all the injuries and damage The Notorious has been taking through his tough fight camp, will he be able to make a successful return?

Dave Hancock, a well-known sports psychologist, answers all the questions. He believed that Conor McGregor’s psychological trauma could hinder his successful comeback more than his injuries could.

In an interview with OLBG, Hancock provided his thoughts on Conor McGregor’s return. He claimed that The Notorious has to put in the work after his injuries are healed. Stressing the toe that was injured and being comfortable despite the injury is an important aspect of his return.

Dave says it is important for Conor McGregor to have the confidence to compete by putting his foot, toe, and ankle through rough scenarios in which he must maneuver. He claims it is impossible to get back into the octagon without said process.

Dave Hancock also highlighted to OLBG the issues McGregor could face in his late 30s. The trauma that The Notorious has endured all his life through fighting might affect his successful return. Although he believes the Irishman has the experience, the coordination of the body might not be the same as it was a couple years ago.

“But as you get older, you’re not the same as what you were 10 years ago. You’ve taken trauma; you’ve had surgery; you’ve broken a leg; your biomechanics have changed,” said Dave Hancock about Conor McGregor’s return.

