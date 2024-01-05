Conor McGregor’s reaction to Dana White not including him in UFC 300 card revealed

Former two-division champion Conor McGregor has announced his return to UFC in the new year. According to Conor McGregor, he will make his return back in the Octagon on June 29, 2024, at Las Vegas fight night and he will face Michael Chandler at a different weight class. Chandler and McGregor will face each other at welterweight class.

Fans were initially expecting McGregor to main-event UFC’s major event UFC 300, but now it’s confirmed McGregor will not be competing on UFC 300 card.

Previously, McGregor expressed his anger and disappointment with Dana White and UFC management for not offering him a fight when he appeared at the Saudi Arabia boxing event Day of Reckoning.

McGregor said, "No one in the history of the fight game’s ever been treated the way I’m getting treated at this minute, yeah?”

Mystic Mac added, “Through what I came through to what I bring, they f***** should open floodgates for me, yeah? And I’m waiting. I’m waiting and I’m waiting. My patience is wearing thin on me waiting.”

UFC reporter Ariel Helwani revealed McGregor’s reaction to not fighting on the UFC 300 card. Helwani tweeted, “ International Fight Week is slated for June 29 in Vegas. The first time that IFW will be in June. It’s usually that first or second Saturday in July. “

Conor McGregor’s UFC record

Conor McGregor is widely regarded as the face of UFC and he is the most followed and highest-paid UFC fighter of all time. His last fight in Octagon was against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 in 2021.

The fight ended differently when McGregor broke his leg in the first round of the fight and was suggested by doctors to get it surgically fixed. After a major leg surgery, McGregor took two years off and was training to come back. He recently announced his fight against Michael Chandler in 2024.

1. UFC on FUEL TV: Mousasi vs Latifi - April 6, 2013

- Result: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: Not specified

2. UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen - August 17, 2013

- Result: U-DEC (Unanimous Decision)

- Round: 3

- Time: 5:00

3. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Brandao - July 19, 2014

- Result: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 4:05

4. UFC 178: Johnson vs Cariaso - September 27, 2014

- Result: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 1:46

5. UFC Fight Night: McGregor vs Siver - January 18, 2015

- Result: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 1:54

6. UFC 189: Mendes vs McGregor - July 11, 2015

- Result: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:57

7. UFC 194: Aldo vs McGregor - December 12, 2015

- Result: KO/TKO (Punch)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:13

8. UFC 196: McGregor vs Diaz - March 5, 2016

- Result: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 2

- Time: 4:12

9. UFC 202: Diaz vs. McGregor 2 - August 20, 2016

- Result: M-DEC (Majority Decision)

- Round: 5

- Time: 5:00

10. UFC 205: Alvarez vs McGregor - November 12, 2016

- Result: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 3:04

11. UFC 229: Khabib vs. McGregor - October 6, 2018

- Result: SUB (Rear Naked Choke)

- Round: 4

- Time: 3:03

12. UFC 246: McGregor vs. Cowboy - January 18, 2020

- Result: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 1

- Time: 0:40

13. UFC 257: Poirier vs. McGregor - January 23, 2021

- Result: KO/TKO (Punches)

- Round: 2

- Time: 2:32

14. UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3 - July 10, 2021

- Result: KO/TKO

- Round: 1

- Time: 5:00

