Conor McGregor’s Return Teased by One Word Tweet From Michael Chandler

Conor McGregor might make a comeback sooner than expected. ‘The Notorious’ has been in the limelight for over a year now. Right from the time McGregor and Michael Chandler’s team clashed in TUF 31, the speculations are running wild.

Although it was Team Chandler who picked up the TUF victory, fans were more interested in witnessing the return of the king. But alas! Things did not go according to plans.

After getting into a tangle with the USADA last year, McGregor then got involved in Hollywood. Delivering an impressive performance alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in ‘Road House’. But a post UFC 300 announcement from Dana White sent the hype skyrocketing.

Conor McGregor was finally slated for a UFC 303 return. But once again, things went horribly wrong. An alleged broken toe pushed McGregor’s return further with no apparent confirmation. But recent tweets from Michael Chandler have reignited a possible date for McGregor’s return.

Michael Chandler ‘loading’ Conor McGregor fight

Out of everyone waiting for Conor McGregor to take the centre stage, Michael Chandler would be ranked right at the top. He has been preparing for the fight for two years now. And while Chandler has been offered alternate bouts, he seems fixated on Conor McGregor. Well, there seems to be good news for Chandler. In a recent tweet, ‘Iron’ hinted at a possible Conor McGregor return at The Sphere.

A user posted about a potential McGregor v Chandler fight at The Sphere on September 14. Chandler reposted the tweet and wrote, “Loading”. Such a statement coming from Chandler immediately sent the UFC fans in a frenzy. For one, The Sphere is already a huge event for Dana White and Co.

White has reportedly invested $1.6 million to organize the event. Now, if Conor McGregor does return, it might well break UFC’s record of highest selling gate. Meanwhile, amidst the lingering doubts of the McGregor-Chandler fight, an old rival awaits in the shadows.

Nate Diaz’s coach teases trilogy fight

Nate Diaz and Conor McGregor have had a bitter rivalry in the past. While Diaz got the better of him initially, McGregor soon came back to level things. With their score tied at 1-1, Nate Diaz’s coach, Cesar Gracie is vying for a trilogy fight between the two. After Nate Diaz won his fight with Jorge Masvidal, he expressed his wishes of coming back to the UFC.

Exploring this possibility, Gracie mentioned that a trilogy fight would peak more interest than the Chandler fight. However, Cesar also clarified that if a match was to happen, Diaz would have the upper hand as McGregor might be suffering from ring rust. Thus, with several opportunities waiting for ‘Mystic Mac’, it is only his return that needs confirmation.