Conor McGregor's Return Will Depend on USD 20 Million Dana White Decision, Claims UFC Insider

Conor McGregor’s return to the UFC might not be as easy as everybody thinks. In what was the popular consensus, after the Irishman’s failed attempt to turn up for UFC 303, a December fight is looking the most plausible. However, according to Daniel Cormier, Dana White will have to look at the financial aspect as well before making the McGregor fight.

Speaking on his ‘Good Guy/Bad Guy’ podcast, Cormier stated that bringing in McGregor will make more people want to buy the tickets. He said, “I think Conor has to be in Vegas because the price. Dude, that’s why the gate was $20 million. You can charge more in Vegas because you got people from all around the world, so, that would be one of the reasons why.”

Well, this was evident when during UFC 303, Dana White himself pointed out that the overall sales have skyrocketed to almost $20 million. And this is where Dana White and the UFC will be facing a problem in booking McGregor. Having a history of owning the top UFC gates, McGregor will likely want to boast about yet another dollar fest. In order for that to happen, the UFC would have to book a PPV in Las Vegas.

While the booking part might not be a problem, the fact that ‘The Notorious’ has a tendency of pulling out at last moments will keep Dana White tense. However, turning back the pages in history, Conor McGregor has featured in both the top 2 UFC gates. Fighting against Khabib Nurmagomedov in UFC 229, Dana White announced a live gate of $17,188,895. While this figure was not impressive enough, McGregor vs Eddie Alvarez in UFC 205 recorded yet another financial milestone. The event garnered a whopping $17,700,000.

Coming back to when Conor McGregor will return, well, ‘The Notorious’ says he will come within 2024. But having become the owner of the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship, McGregor also expressed his desire to compete in the lightweight division of the promotion. He also mentioned that there are only two fights left in his UFC contract.

Although it is expected that McGregor will be completing his quota on the contract, his date of return is still not finalized. When asked about the same to Dana White, he mentioned that there is no certain news as to when ‘Mystic Mac’ will make a return.