Conor McGregor’s Top 5 Best Fights in UFC PPVs Ranked

Conor McGregor is hands down the biggest superstar in UFC history. McGregor alleviated the UFC to a mainstream sport. The Irishman possesses unmatched mic skills and uses mental warfare to his advantage.

In his prime, McGregor also possessed tremendous fighting skills in the octagon. He has put on some of the most stellar performances in UFC history. In this listicle, we explore his top five UFC PPV showings.

1. Eddie Alvarez vs. Conor McGregor (UFC 205)

Conor McGregor moved up to the lightweight division to challenge the title at UFC 205. He was already the featherweight champion at this point. That said, Alvarez’s wrestling skills, combined with his polished striking, were touted to cause problems for McGregor.

That didn’t turn out to be the case. McGregor secured three knockdowns during the contest. He put Alvarez out in round 3 and became the first-ever simultaneous double champion in the promotion. It was a stellar showing from the Irishman and is perhaps the best championship performance in UFC history.

2. Nate Diaz vs. Conor McGregor 2

Conor McGregor lost his first fight to Nate Diaz at UFC 196. The second-round submission loss marked his first UFC defeat. McGregor was on the hunt for revenge in the rematch at UFC 202.

He was able to avenge that loss in a close fight. Despite three knockdowns from McGregor, Diaz managed to stay in the fight. It became a more even contest with progression. McGregor eventually secured a split-decision victory after five rounds.

Advertisement

Known for his knockout prowess, McGregor showed his heart and grit in this close contest. It was truly a battle for the ages for the fans to rewatch.

3. Jose Aldo vs. Conor McGregor

Conor McGregor fought Jose Aldo at UFC 194. He came into the contest as the interim featherweight champion while Aldo was the undisputed king. Aldo was a dominant champion and was backed to shut the McGregor hype train down.

That wasn’t the case. McGregor sealed a 13-second KO win over Aldo at UFC 194. This is the fastest KO in UFC championship fight history. The fight raised McGregor from a star to a superstar.

4. Conor McGregor vs. Chad Mendes

Chad Mendes stepped in on short notice after Jose Aldo pulled out of UFC 189. Mendes was a stylistic kryptonite for McGregor. He possessed superior wrestling skills and had powerful hands.

Conor McGregor, however, endured Mendes’ early pressure. He eventually put Mendes away at the end of round 2 to earn a TKO win. McGregor became the interim featherweight champion with the win.

Advertisement

5. Conor McGregor vs. Dustin Poirier 1

Dustin Poirier is the only fighter to face Conor McGregor thrice in the UFC. They first met at UFC 178. Both were up-and-coming featherweight contenders at that point. Poirier, however, was more tested in the UFC.

He was backed to shut down the hype around McGregor. That was far from the case. The Irishman sealed a stunning first-round KO and continued his ascent to the top. McGregor predicted the result before the fight as well.

Conor McGregor is now set to come back at UFC 303 against Michael Chandler. ‘The Notorious’ has promised yet another spectacular display.