‘Continuing to move the game forward’: Remembering Kobe Bryant's final social media exchange with NBA legend LeBron James on his death anniversary

Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna died in a helicopter crash on January 26, 2020, along with Newport Beach residents John, Keri, and Alyssa Altobelli; Sarah and Payton Chester; Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan.

The accident took place in Calabasas, California, approximately 30 miles north of Los Angeles.

The helicopter departed from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana and tragically crashed near the intersection of Las Virgenes Road and Willow Glen Street at precisely 9:47 AM.

Today, January 26, 2024, marks the 4th death anniversary of Kobe Bryant.

In remembrance, let’s look back at Kobe's last Twitter exchange with Lakers legend LeBron James.

Kobe Bryant’s final Twitter exchange with LeBron James

On the eve of Kobe Bryant's tragic passing, LeBron James achieved a milestone by surpassing Bryant on the NBA's all-time scoring list.

During the January 25, 2020 game against the Philadelphia 76ers, James executed a crucial layup in the third quarter, narrowing the host team's lead to 20 points.

Upon learning of this accomplishment, Bryant took to Twitter to extend his congratulations to James for the achievement.

"Continuing to move the game forward, King James. Much respect my brother 33644,” wrote Bryant.

Advertisement

Bryant’s final tweet has 2.4 million likes.

Notably, LeBron James appeared for an interview following the game against the Philadelphia 76ers in which he honored the former Lakers icon, Kobe Bryant, just one evening before Bryant's tragic passing.

James couldn't help but express the overwhelming emotions he felt about Bryant's legacy.

He stated , "It’s just too much. It’s too much. The story is too much."

Reflecting on the first encounter with Kobe, James shared a touching memory: "The first time I ever met him, he gave me his shoes on All-Star Weekend."

James went on to express his belief in the organic nature of life, stating: "It’s surreal. It doesn’t make no sense, but the universe just puts things in your life. And I guess when you live in the right way, when you just give it everything to whatever you’re doing, things happen organically."

Recognizing Bryant's contributions to the sport, James shared his joy at being mentioned in the same breath as the legendary figure.

He remarked, "And I’m happy just to be in any conversation with Kobe Bean Bryant, one of the all-time greatest basketball players to ever play, one of the all-time greatest Lakers."

Kobe Bryant's Regular-Season Statistics

1996-97 to 1998-99: Early Years

In his initial three seasons, playing for the Los Angeles Lakers, Bryant displayed his scoring ability and versatility. He steadily improved his field goal percentage (FG%) and free throw percentage (FT%), indicating his development as a young player. His points per game (PTS) increased from 539 in the first season to 1220 in the third season.

1999-00 to 2001-02: Championship Era Begins

During this period, the Lakers, led by Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal, achieved three consecutive NBA championships. Bryant's numbers continued to rise, reaching a career-high 2019 points in the 2000-01 season. His scoring, rebounding, and assist averages demonstrated his all-around skills.

2002-03 to 2003-04: Individual Brilliance

Bryant showcased remarkable individual performances during these seasons, including his historic 81-point game in 2006. His scoring ability remained consistent, and he contributed significantly in rebounds, assists, steals, and blocks. He reached his career-high points per game (PPG) of 30.0 in the 2002-03 season.

Advertisement

2004-05 to 2007-08: Post-Shaq Era

Following O'Neal's departure, Bryant continued to be a dominant force. Despite facing challenges, he maintained high-level production, with notable improvements in three-point shooting and free throw shooting. His scoring output remained impressive, reaching 2832 points in the 2005-06 season.

2008-09 to 2012-13: MVP Season and Championship Success

Bryant won his first MVP award in the 2007-08 season and led the Lakers to consecutive championships in 2009 and 2010. His scoring output remained consistently high, and he demonstrated leadership qualities. The 2009-10 season saw him scoring 2430 points.

2013-14 to 2015-16: Final Years

As he approached the end of his career, Bryant continued to contribute, although injuries limited his playing time. His scoring remained formidable, and he bid farewell with a historic 60-point performance in his final game.

Career Totals: Legacy Cemented

Kobe Bryant's illustrious career culminated in 33,643 points, making him one of the highest-scoring players in NBA history. His career averages include 25.0 PPG, 5.2 RPG, and 4.7 APG.

ALSO READ: Kobe Bryant Net Worth 2023 - His $600 Million Legacy and Who Is in Charge of It Now?