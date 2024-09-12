Controversial Released WWE Superstar Reveals Chances Of Him Returning Are 'Extremely High'

A former WWE superstar was allegedly shown the doors not because of his wrestling skills, which were top-notch but because of his reckless behaviour. He had rubbed shoulders with the biggest names in WWE like Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, and Goldberg. And to make matters worse, he was always hell-bent on proving that he did it right.

You must have guessed his name right? He’s none other than Matt Riddle, the cowboy bare-footed wrestler. Riddle was outspoken and his behavior was obnoxious. And when it persisted for some time, he was released from the company.

However, the former NXT Champion says that the chances of his WWE return are extremely high. During a recent interview with Steve Muelhausen of SI Takedown, Riddle said that the chances of him, going back to WWE are very high.

And he compared his ouster with that of WWE legend CM Punk, who too stayed away from WWE for nearly nine years (2014-2023). Riddle said that if CM Punk can talk trash about WWE while he was away, file lawsuits and still make a comeback, then he can make a comeback too.

“The chances of me going back, I think they’re extremely high. If CM Punk, who filed a lawsuit against WWE, and then raked them through the mud for a decade, then goes to the competition, I’ll tell you this, if he can do that, everything can be forgiven. I know I wasn’t the easiest to work with at times. I think the door is always open,” he said.

Riddle stated that the harder he works while he is away from WWE, he is to more likely make a comeback in the company. However, the UFC star also said that if he doesn’t make a comeback to WWE ever, and if the company never talks to him about it, then he would be ok with that.

Well, it appears that Riddle shall not be making his return anytime soon. He ridiculed the top WWE superstar Roman Reigns saying, he would easily beat him in a wrestling match. When the Big Dog learned about it, he was very anxious at Riddle. Riddle then tried to calm the matter down by sending an apology letter, but it was shunned by Reigns.

Similarly, he had spoken about Brock Lesnar, saying that he wanted to retire Brock Lesnar. The two had a fierce encounter at WWE Royal Rumble 2020, and since then Brock has held a grudge against him.

Riddle also rattled the WWE Hall of Famer, Goldberg saying he was an unsafe worker. Goldberg didn’t take this lightly and confronted Riddle backstage. The legend showed the NXT superstar his bank balance and that ended the conversation.

So, as far as Riddle’s history goes, he isn’t a good co-worker. His WWE return looks extremely unlikely in the near future.

