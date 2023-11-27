Controversial NFL star Antonio Brown makes shocking comment on Josh Giddey; raises eyebrows

Another comment has been added to the ongoing controversy around Josh Giddey. This time, the poking comment came from another controversial player from the NFL, Antonio Brown. Here's what Brown said about Josh Giddey:

Antonio Brown's controversial Tweet on Josh Giddey amidst current sexual allegations

Josh Giddey has found himself in great controversy after he's been accused of having a sexual relationship with someone underage. The accusations against the star player of Oklahoma City Thunder came from an Instagram account called 'ocbeer_.'

Also Read: Tom Brady's BOLD OPINION on Dallas Cowboys's chances of making to Super Bowl REVEALED

Post that, multiple videos and photos of Josh Giddey have been going around on the internet featuring the 6th overall pick of the 2021 draft and the then-high school girl. In some pictures coming from Snapchat, Giddey has referred to the girl as 'his girl.'

The internet is making a massive fuss about it, to which Antonio Brown has recently added up. The controversial wide receiver from Tom Brady's former team, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, recently made a tweet targeting Josh Giddey amidst controversy surrounding him.

Also Read: Travis Kelce's next trip with Taylor Swift REVEALED; here's where the couple will be heading to in December

"Josh Getty on young Kitty," Brown had tweeted through his X account.

However, this isn't the first time Antonio Brown has made controversial comments. The wide receiver made headlines for making unconventional comments during the period when Dwight Howard was accused of sexual misconduct.

Also Read: Josh Giddey Livv Cook age: What is the age of consent in Oklahoma and Australia?

Meanwhile, Antonio Brown's comment is one of the many comments made around the Josh Giddey controversy. While he himself has refused to comment on anything, the NBA has officially started the investigation surrounding the allegation. Let's see what the future holds for Giddey.