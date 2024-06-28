Controversial Star Reveals Recent Conversation With Randy Orton Over Possible WWE Return

Controversial ex-WWE superstar Matt Riddle was shown the doors from the company in September 2023. Considered one of the finest wrestlers in the ring, the NXT superstar’s fall from stardom into an abyss was unfortunate. Some said that there were several disciplinary issues with him, while Riddle revealed that it was basically the issue of money and also him making some mistakes in WWE.

Riddle was recently seen performing at a birthday party, which many say was a favor for a friend’s kid. Be that as it may, Riddle, who has been a big UFC star, also hasn’t been able to find footing in the wrestling industry so far.

The former NXT star recently revealed his conversation with Randy Orton, his former Tag team partner in WWE. He said that The Viper always asked him about his WWE return, and he always gave the same reply.

What did Matt Riddles say to Randy Orton about his WWE return?

Speaking with MuscleManMalcolm, Riddles said that Orton asked him when he’s returning to WWE, to which he always replies that this might happen one day, but not in the near future.

"I talked to Randy probably a week and a half, two weeks ago about an arcade; we talked about some other stuff, just hanging out. He always asks me if I wanna come back, and I'm like, 'Maybe one day.' Right now, with the kid and everything, I'm enjoying my time, and I'm trying to get my life all together,” he said.

Advertisement

Orton and Riddles were tag team partners in WWE from April 2021 until May 2022, during which they had two reigns as WWE Champions. He was released by the company one week after he accused a police officer at the airport of sexually harassing him. However, Riddles revealed later that he was let go because of his huge salary, which the company promised to pay him.

Why was Matt Riddle released by WWE?

In a conversation with the Kurt Angle Show podcast, the former United States Champion said that money could have been one of the reasons why he was released by WWE. Secondly, Riddle mentioned that he also rubbed shoulders with people in the company, which could probably be the reason why he was removed.

Secondly, he said that since the WWE and UFC were merged under the TKO group, that could also have played a part in his being removed from the company, since being a former UFC wrestler, Riddle didn’t enjoy a good rapport with UFC President Dana White.

Advertisement

“I was gonna get paid a million dollars starting next year, but I also think, you know, the merger didn’t help, and then also my behavior didn’t help either,” Riddles said.

After leaving WWE, the NXT star had a 49-day reign as NJPW World Television Champion. Apart from this, Riddle has also wrestled regularly for MLW and made his AAA debut at the promotion’s June 2022 show.