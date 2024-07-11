Controversial UFC Star Claims 9/11 Was Orchestrated; Believes ‘White Rich Politicians Brought Them Towers Down’

This bizarre notion is believed by none other than Bryce Mitchell. The UFC star reveals the most intense revelation from when he was 16 years old. Thug Nasty believes 9/11 was an inside job. The featherweight contender claims it was the American government who orchestrated the tragic incident.

Thug Nasty’s recent appearance on the PBD Podcast had him revealing it all. The featherweight contender has a history of not holding back his conspiracy theories. This time, it was the September 11 attacks in New York.

Bryce Mitchell believes 9/11 was an inside job

UFC featherweight contender Bryce Mitchell is one of the most outspoken fighters on the roster. His love for conspiracy theories knows no boundaries as Thug Nasty often goes on tirades about several topics that are considered sensitive.

In recent times, Mitchell decided to provide his thoughts on the deadly terrorist attack that took place in September 2001. The featherweight contender fully believes his theory regarding the brutal 9/11 attack.

On the PBD Podcast, Bryce Mitchell was questioned on what his character was like in high school. Thug Nasty, a devout Christian, said Jesus Christ was his biggest revelation. However, things took a turn when he mentioned another realization that he had.

“I knew when I was sixteen, that our government orchestrated 9/11,” said Bryce Mitchell. It is widely accepted that it was a terrorist organization that attacked the Twin Towers in America. However, Thug Nasty believes otherwise.

Referring to them as ‘white rich politicians,’ Mitchell believes it was the American government who were responsible for the 9/11 attacks. Bryce calls himself a valid source when it comes to said theories. “[American government] brought them towers down,” said Thug Nasty.

Although there is no substantial evidence regarding the theory, Bryce Mitchell claims to know what happened. The featherweight contender is far from the first one to believe this conspiracy as there exists a plethora of speculations regarding the infamous incident.

Why does Bryce Mitchell prefer to homeschool his son?

UFC featherweight contender once claimed he will not send his son to public schools. He revealed that his child will be homeschooled. The reason behind this is another bizarre conspiracy theory.

“We’re going to have to home-school our kids or they’re all going to end up turning gay,” said Mitchell as he held his son, Tucker in his hand. He believed his son would turn out to be a homosexual within the constraints of a public school.

He also believes his son Tucker would have communist ideologies if not homeschooled. Bryce Mitchell desires his child to read the Bible instead of the works of Edgar Allen Poe.

Mitchell also advises against vaccination for babies. He believes the vaccines will turn his son autistic. He claims he fought against officials in the hospital to prevent Tucker from being vaccinated.