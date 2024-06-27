Cooler Than John Cena's MITB 2021 Return Reportedly In Store For WWE Fans At Money in the Bank 2024

John Cena’s return to WWE at Money In The Bank in 2021 was a jaw-dropping moment for the fans. The 16-time WWE Champion’s ecstatic return happened almost when the show had wrapped up. And now, a bigger surprise than that return of Cena is expected at Money In the Bank 2024.

So who gave this rumor? On micro-blogging website X, a WWE fan started this. The account which goes by the name 'Ghost of Madness', wrote, “John Cena's MITB '21 return is one the coolest returns ever but a lil birdie tells me to watch out MITB '24 for something even cooler.”

What could happen at Money In The Bank 2024?

Since the surprise is expected to be bigger than Cena in MITB 2021, so it can either be Roman Reigns returning in some capacity in Toronto, Canada or it could be The Rock making another cameo appearance at the marquee event.

The Rock is in fact rumored to be making a return at WWE SmackDown this week. If that happens, then there are chances of Roman Reigns strongly coming back to WWE in MITB 2024, before SummerSlam.

However, there are a string of other surprises too which might take place at MITB 2024.

What big surprises can WWE fans expect at MITB 2024?

There’s a chance of CM Punk’s wife AJ Lee making an appearance at the Money In The Bank ladder match, and costing Drew McIntyre his another shot at the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

AJ Lee was with WWE until she left in 2015. The reason why her appearance looks highly probable is because Drew McIntyre took her name and her dog’s name this week on RAW.

Another possibility that might happen is CM Punk emerging from the backside to attack McIntyre, which adds fuel to their rivalry which culminates at SummerSlam 2024. Although McIntyre is not yet qualified for the ladder match, he is highly expected to do so, next week on RAW, as he faces Ilja Drgunov and Sheamus in a Triple Threat match.

Amidst all of these, Roman Reigns’ return is highly expected, along with CM Punk attacking Drew McIntyre. Let’s wait and watch what happens.

