Cooper Flagg Gets REAL About Facing Idol LeBron James and Team USA: ‘Had to Snap Out’

Cooper Flagg received recognition during a scrimmage between the men's national team and the United States select team earlier this month in Las Vegas as he made shots over future Hall of Famers and dribbled through NBA All-Stars.

Flagg, though, claimed he had to "snap out of it" and calm down before facing Team USA, particularly after realizing he would be facing one of his idols, LeBron James.

What did Flagg say?

Flagg said, "It was cool, an unbelievable experience. Just having the opportunity to be there and just share the court with that level of talent and player, the people who've made that type of name for themselves. I've been watching them for years, growing up.”

He added, "The first day, for sure, I was nervous. I didn't know what to think. I got on the court and I was like, 'Wow.' I was guarding LeBron in the corner. It kind of just hit me for a second and I had to snap out of it."

Flagg is the projected number-one pick for the 2025 NBA Draft

Nevertheless, the 17-year-old Flagg—a five-star recruit for the Blue Devils and the projected number one overall pick according to ESPN in the 2025 NBA draft—said he felt more at ease once the game began. A viral moment occurred when Flagg dribbled off a screen and made a 3-pointer over Lakers star Anthony Davis's outstretched hands during one sequence.

Flagg stated, "I think once I got going into it, it was just playing basketball, and I think a lot of players share a similar experience that once you start playing the nerves and stuff [disappear]. Most of the players that can perform at a high level, once the tip goes up, it all goes away for sure."

Flagg guided Florida's Montverde Academy to a 30-0 campaign and the previous season's national title. An announcement regarding Duke's midnight madness preseason event on Wednesday stated that Countdown to Craziness, which takes place on October 4, will be the first official look at the college basketball phenomenon.

Most hyped college player after Zion Williamson

For a college basketball player, Flagg has generated the most excitement ahead of the season since Zion Williamson, who took home the Wooden Award in his lone season at Duke in 2018–19. He gave credit to the managing director of USA Basketball and former Duke standout Grant Hill for allowing him to play with the select team and take on Team USA.

Flagg added that he is honing his quickness and agility to be ready for his first collegiate campaign. In addition, he mentioned that he is adding yoga to his routine and playing more golf to obtain a mental edge.

