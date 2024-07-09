Cooper Flagg Gives Verdict on Michael Jordan-Lebron James Debate, Dividing the Internet

Sports never stop for anyone. There are always heated debates among fans regarding the best players of different generations and eras. In the world of sports, everything appears to have an expiration date.

Still up for debate, though, is the elusive GOAT. Even though the NBA has produced many great players, the argument frequently comes down to two legends: LeBron James and Michael Jordan. The internet was split when rising star Cooper Flagg declared his greatest of all time.

Given that they were present for his quick rise to fame, one would assume that the more experienced players would choose Michael Jordan. Only MJ was flying then, comparable to LeBron, who is preferred by the current era.

However, it appears that the "Last Dance" revelations moved Jordan in the eyes of the younger generation. Cooper Flagg, a Duke commit and the number one pick overall, was recently questioned about the greatest basketball player in history.

What did Flagg say?

“Michael Jordan. He’s the GOAT,” the 6’9″ forward said. It might not have been such a big deal in any other situation, but Flagg made this statement following a scrimmage in which he faced LeBron James at the USA Camp in Las Vegas. It gave his claims even more weight.

He answered more questions than just that one. The 17-year-old declared Seattle Storm legend Sue Bird the greatest WNBA player of all time and declared Kawhi Leonard the greatest defender of all time. The NBA community was split once more because of his decisions, which were subject to opinions and interpretations.

Advertisement

What did the fans say about the statement?

The supporters of LeBron James and Michael Jordan are prepared to defend their beliefs whenever the GOAT controversy breaks out. So they gathered when Cooper Flagg responded to some of the most divisive inquiries about the league.

One fan claimed, “Bron is the goat but cook”.

What did Flagg claim about the Celtics?

The 85–86 Celtics, according to Flagg, are the best NBA team ever. Some supporters questioned his basketball knowledge and weren't buying into his assertion. "85-86 Celtics, he's a bust," a supporter said.

In fairness, the 1986 Celtics were a legendary group that included players like Robert Parish and Larry Bird. They defeated Magic Johnson and the Lakers, their fiercest opponents, in just six games during the Finals. Of course, the 2016 Golden State Warriors and the 1996 Bulls are also difficult to ignore.

ALSO READ: LeBron James or Michael Jordan? Lionel Messi Weighs In on NBA GOAT Debate With Firm Verdict