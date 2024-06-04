‘Copy Cat': Fans Troll Lionel Messi After Launch of Más+, Compare His Drink Brand With Logan Paul and KSI's PRIME

YouTuber turned professional wrestler and boxer Logan Paul, and KSI are part of and co-founders of the million-dollar hydration company Prime. The drink has achieved colossal success in a very minimal amount of time, while Logan Paul and KSI played the most important role in marketing it.

The first significant move was for both of these mega social media influencers, who had a bitter history, to come under one roof, become friends, and create a business that is now a billion-dollar company.

Prime Hydration's another massive move was to sign multiple big sports entities from NFL legends and football legends, being the official hydration drink of UFC, becoming the first brand to get featured on WWE’s rin,g and many more.

The company is expanding its reach worldwide massively. Many competitors are trying to make a replica of Prime drinks. Multiple brands have tried using the same kind of marketing and packing as Prime, with vibrant colors like Blue, Green, Yellow, and more.

Recently, football legend Lionel Messi announced his hydration brand ‘Más+’, which looks the same as KSI and Logan Paul’s Prime Hydration. Fans are now mocking Messi for allegedly copying Logan Paul and KSI's business ideas. He is getting trolled on social media heavily. Some fans are even predicting Prime is soon going to sue Messi’s brand for copying their branding.

The popular Twitter X account by the username Dexerto posted and informed about Messi’s brand, and fans are now trolling Lionel Messi and his brand.

A fan commented, “Logan is definitely suing him.”

Another fan wrote, “Lionel Messi’s new hydration drink is very similar to KSI and Logan’s PRIME.”

One fan commented, “The look too similar to Prime. They might be coming for Messi with a lawsuit same way Nike sue for copyright infringement.”

Another fan mocked, “hahhaha copy cat.”

One user even mocked Messi and commented, “ Someone's going to need to rebrand.”

What’s Next for Logan Paul

Logan Paul is currently signed with WWE and has been WWE’s United States Champion for a long time now. He managed to capture the WWE United States Championship after defeating former US champion hall of famer Rey Mysterio last year at the Crown Jewel 2023 premium live event.

Recently, Logan Paul competed at the WWE King and Queen of the Ring 2024 premium live event in the main event against WWE Universal Champion Cody Rhodes for his championship gold; unfortunately, he lost the match and his shot at getting another title, but Logan Paul is still the WWE United States Champion.

Now, WWE is eyeing to host another international premium live event, WWE Clash at the Castle 2024. It seems WWE wants Logan Paul to defend his WWE United States Champion at the Clash at the Castle 2024, and his new challenger is going be Megastar LA Knight.

WWE is building the feud between LA Knight and Logan Paul on Blue Brand; both professional wrestlers are even going back and forth on social media. Logan Paul is expected to defend his championship against LA Knight at Clash at the Castle 2024.

The premium live event WWE Clash at the Castle 2024 is scheduled for June 15, 2024, in Glasgow, Scotland, at OVO Hydro Arena. So far, WWE has announced only two matches WWE Heavyweight Championship between Champion Damian Priest and Drew McIntyre and the WWE Women's Championship match between Champion Bayley and Piper Niven.

