'Copy Rhodes': Fans Call Out Cody Rhodes As Proof of WWE Replicating John Cena Storyline Emerges

Cody Rhodes seems to be following in the footsteps of John Cena in WWE. Based on the storylines he's been involved in, there are similarities. However, this comparison wasn't made until a fan mentioned it on social media platform X.

The fan who has the account named, ‘Tribal Wrestling’ posted a collage of John Cena and Cody Rhodes, both being in the same situations in WWE at different points in their careers. As soon as the post was made, several WWE fans took note of it being accurate, and also started giving their own take on it.



What did the post say?

The post showed three different scenarios in WWE, in which John Cena and Cody Rhodes have been in similar situations. The post mentioned, “Cody Rhodes never has his own storylines. Both segments were great, and I like when they redo old storylines, but WWE is trying way too hard to make him John Cena.”

This debate was actually triggered after AJ Styles pulled a Mark Henry on Cody Rhodes on last week’s Friday Night SmackDown.

Mark Henry had done the same to John Cena in 2013, when he announced that he was retiring but ended up attacking John Cena. The second scenario was both of them sitting lost after losing their high-octane matches at WrestleMania.

The post showed Cena and Rhodes sitting absolutely in similar manner, with a sullen look on their faces after the loss. While Rhodes was seen sitting broken after losing the Tag Team title on Night 1 of WrestleMania 40, John Cena was broken after losing his match to The Rock at WrestleMania 28.

The third scenario was both Cena and Rhodes getting an F5 from Brock Lesnar. Both also faced Lesnar at SummerSlam.



Fans call out Cody Rhodes for copying John Cena’s storylines?

When the similarity in their storylines was observed, fans called out Cody Rhodes. One fan said, “Copy Rhodes.” Another wrote, “I mean Cody is the new Cena whether u like it or not. It’s kinda silly how he’s had some of the exact same stories as Cena, but Cody will have new intriguing storylines soon.”

A third said, “They need to make cody original cause right now he looks like the Walmart john cena and if we really wanted cena we could've had him.” Another user wrote, “Cody copied losing, facing Lesnar and winning the title. To then having some one fake retirement for a feud. They’re actually copying Cena like beat for beat. It’s genuinely insane.”

While the fans are kind of divided over Cody’s booking in WWE, what remains the fact is that he has been the top merchandise seller for WWE this whole year. It’s only in May 2024, that Jey Uso outpaced Cody Rhodes' merchandise sales.

Since The American Nightmare will now eye revenge against AJ Styles, let’s see whether he will beat The Phenomenal in the same way, Cena beat Henry at Money in the Bank 2013.

Also Read: Mark Henry Reacts to AJ Styles’ Fake Retirement Segment on SmackDown; Check Out What He Said