Cora Jade Finally Breaks Silence After Alleged Topless Video Goes Viral; Here's What She Said

Former WWE NXT tag team champion Cora Jade is currently out of action due to her ACL injury sustained during the live event match against Lyra Valkyria. With her torn ACL, Cora is out for nine months at least.

Recently, a video went viral on Twitter (X). A Twitter user posted a blurry video of Cora Jade playing with her dogs; the user quoted the video, “So did Cora Jade just post a topless clip? Or am I just being hopeful?”

Now, the WWE star has finally broken her silence regarding the alleged topless video and revealed that it was not a topless video. She was just wearing a swimsuit top.

Cora Jade tweeted, “This is very clearly a swimsuit top. Jesus Christ, you weirdos grasp at anything.”

Many WWE women superstars, including Cora Jade, Nikkita Lyons, Charlotte Flair, Rhea Ripley, and others, are injured right now. Cora is currently recovering from her torn ACL, and injuries of this type require a recovery time of at least nine to eleven months. The earliest she could return is in October this year.

Money in the Bank 2024 Match Card

WWE is gearing up to host another massive pay-per-view after hosting multiple big events this year, including WrestleMania 40, Royal Rumble 2024, Fastlane 2024, Clash at the Castle 2024, and more.

The company will host Money in the Bank 2024, one of five major WWE PLEs that they host annually. This will be the 12th edition of the premium live event.

WWE enthusiasts are highly anticipated to watch the must-see Money in the Bank 2024 pay-per-view. The PLE conducts a traditional six men and women ladder match, and all six men and women in the match try to grab the MITB briefcase, the one to unlock the MITB briefcase, will get the title shot on the wish of their champion anywhere anytime. Here is the compilation of all matches on Money in the Bank 2024.

1.Cody Rhodes, Randy Orton and Kevin Owens vs.The Bloodline Solo Sikoa, Tama Tanga, Tonga Loa, and Jacob Fatu - Tag team match-up

2.Damian Priest (c) vs. Seth Rollins - World Heavyweight Championship - Singles match-up

3.Iyo Sky vs. Chelsea Green vs. Lyra Valkyria vs. Tiffany Stratton vs. Naomi vs. Zoey Stark - Women Money in the Bank ladder match

4. Jey Uso vs. Carmelo Hayes vs. Andrade vs. Chad Gable vs. LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre - Men Money in the Bank ladder match

5. Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker - Intercontinental Championship - Singles match-up

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 timing

WWE Money in the Bank 2024 will take place on Saturday, July 6, 2024, at the Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. The last Money in the Bank 2023 took place on July 2, 2023, in the United Kingdom. The winners of the previous MITB winners were Damian Priest in men's segment and Iyo Sky in women's segment, and both became world champions after successfully cashing in MITB.

Australia (AEST):

- Start Time: 9 AM AEST (July 7)

- Countdown Show: 8 AM AEST (July 7)

- Standard Time: AEST

India (IST):

- Start Time: 3:30 PM IST

- Countdown Show: 2:30 PM IST

- Standard Time: IST

USA (PDT):

- Start Time: 4 PM PT

- Countdown Show: 3 PM PT

- Standard Time: PDT

USA (CDT):

- Start Time: 6 PM CT

- Countdown Show: 5 PM CT

- Standard Time: CDT

USA (ET):

- Start Time: 7 PM ET

- Countdown Show: 6 PM ET

- Standard Time: EDT

UK (BST):

- Start Time: midnight BST (July 7)

- Countdown Show: 11 PM BST (July 6)

- Standard Time: BST

