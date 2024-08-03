Cory Sandhagen Says He Will Apologize to Khabib Nurmagomedov After Beating Umar Nurmagomedov

Rank 2 bantamweight contender Cory Sandhagen plans to apologize to Umar Nurmagomedov after his potential victory. As Khabib Nurmagomedov will also be in Young Eagle’s corner, The Sandman plans on addressing his victory to the cornerman.

Cory Sandhagen eyes the bantamweight title. After defeating Umar Nurmagomedov, The Sandman wants to fight the winner of Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili. Both contenders are expected to give the fans a good fight at UFC Fight Night Abu Dhabi.

Cory Sandhagen plans on apologizing to Khabib Nurmagomedov

Widely regarded as one of the greatest of all time, Khabib Nurmagomedov plans on being the cornerman for Umar Nurmagomedov’s next fight against Cory Sandhagen. Since his retirement, The Eagle has decided to coach up-and-coming contenders like Belal Muhammad and Islam Makhachev.

Cory Sandhagen looks to give Umar Nurmagomedov his first loss in the UFC. The Sandman also revealed he wants to fight for the title. In an interview with former double champion Daniel Cormier, The Sandman claims he will apologize to Khabib Nurmagomedov and his protege after he emerges victorious.

“I plan on shaking Khabib’s hand; I plan on shaking Umar’s hand and apologizing, saying, ‘I’m sorry that I had to beat you,’” said Cory Sandhagen to Daniel Cormier. The American bantamweight contender expresses his desire to show immense respect after his potential victory in Abu Dhabi.

Aside from showing respect to Umar Nurmagomedov, Sandhagen also wants to address his potential victory to the latter’s coach, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Umar Nurmagomedov is known as an elite grappler in the division. Young Eagle currently possesses 7 submission wins in his UFC career. While Cory Sandhagen is known as a dynamic striker, The Sandman claimed he did not want to back down from a potential grappling exchange.

Cory Sandhagen revealed his desire to prove he is better than Umar Nurmagomedov in every single aspect of the fight. The Sandman claimed he would go toe-to-toe with Young Eagle in the grappling.

This fight does not seem like the last for Cory Sandhagen. He revealed he might entertain a rematch against Umar Nurmagomedov for the bantamweight belt. The Sandman expects Young Eagle to go through a couple of fights to fight him once again.

Cory Sandhagen wants to fight for the title. If he emerges victorious, The Sandman could potentially fight for the title against the winner of Sean O’Malley vs. Merab Dvalishvili at UFC Noche in The Sphere, Las Vegas.