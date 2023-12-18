Could LeBron James feature in the new Zack Snyder movie? Find out what the filmmaker said about the NBA star

American film director, screenwriter, and producer, Zack Snyder, is renowned for his action and science-fiction works like "Dawn of the Dead," "300," "Watchmen," "Man of Steel," and "Batman Superman: Dawn of Justice," he expressed his desire to cast Los Angeles Lakers superstar, LeBron James, in the "Rebel Moon" franchise.

While at the premiere of "Rebel Moon - Part One: A Child of Fire," Snyder revealed his wish to have James participate in his space opera series in the future.

Snyder informed Variety's Marc Malkin about this exciting notion, acknowledging that it might sound outrageous but is possible as the narrative unfolds.

The initial film from Snyder's "Rebel Moon" series became accessible on Netflix on December 21, followed by its sequel "Rebel Moon - Part Two: The Scargiver," anticipated to debut on April 19, 2024. Snyder is also developing a "Rebel Moon" comic book series and mobile game.

Accomplished both on and off the court, James has several acting roles to his credit, including a prominent role in the 2021 film "Space Jam: A New Legacy."

Further expanding his talents, he launched his own production company, SpringHill Company, in 2020.

What other movies and shows has LeBron James been a part of?

As an American basketball player and film producer, LeBron James has showcased his versatile talents in several movies and TV shows. Some of his stand-out performances and productions include:

Space Jam: In the sequel to the 1996 classic, "Space Jam," LeBron James takes the lead role.

When his son is kidnapped by an AI gone rogue, he forms an unlikely alliance with Bugs Bunny to win a basketball match and save his son.

This film, a fusion of live-action and animation, was a project of Warner Bros. released in 2021.

Trainwreck (2015): James highlighted his playfully comedic nature in the 2015 rom-com "Trainwreck," where he starred as himself, playing the role of Aaron (Bill Hader)'s best friend.

Smallfoot (2018): James gave voice to Gwangi, a yeti belonging to a clandestine society of yetis, in the 2018 animated film "Smallfoot".

James supports the protagonist Migo in his quest to prove the existence of humans or "smallfoots," adding to the film's colorful narrative.

More Than a Game (2009): The documentary "More Than a Game," released in 2008, trails the life story of LeBron James and his four high school basketball buddies.

The film offers a window into their evolution from Akron, Ohio, to becoming one of America's stellar high school basketball teams, featuring interviews with James, his teammates, coaches, and family members.

Saturday Night Live (2015): LeBron James displayed his charm and comedic chops as the host of "Saturday Night Live"’s season premiere in 2015.

Accompanied by Kanye West, the musical guest, James made the episode truly enjoyable and engaging.

This episode can be viewed on YouTube, where other related content is also available.

Beyond acting, LeBron James has put his producer hat on for several projects. These include the likes of "The Shop: Uninterrupted," "Cleveland Hustles," "Dreamland: The Burning of Black Wall Street" and "Hustle."

