Could Mewtwo Beat LeBron James in Basketball? ESPN’s Stephen A Smith Answers Hilarious Fan Questions on Show

The ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has now found a new worthy opponent for a face off against Los Angeles Lakers LeBron James. It has been quite evident that he was in a fierce battle against the Akron born star forward.

Recently, when Smith tweeted to welcome questions for a section his show, The Stephen Smith Show, to ask his audience to put in their questions that they want the analyst to answer on the Thursday show, he could have hardly foresighted that someone from his followers would put a fictional character named Mewtwo from the Pokémon franchise.

However hilarious it could be, the video has since got viral and amassed over 6 million views on X/Twitter. And for all the good reasons, it was Stehen A.’s dead serious face that got the clip to get traction on social media.

He went on to actually compare stats of the Pokémon character Mewtwo and even fevered his support for it against the mighty LeBron. Although, funny enough, Smith went into serious mode and acknowledged that Mewtwo might stand a chance against the 4x NBA MVP but his weight seemed a little over to him at 269 lbs.

First Take Panel Faces Criticism Over LeBron James vs Stephen A. Smith Discussion

The recent discussion among ESPN hosts regarding a hypothetical 1-on-1 matchup between Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James have stirred up a significant amount of controversy and criticism within basketball fans.

While such debates are common in sports journalism, this particular topic has faced backlash due to the stark contrast in basketball skills between a sports commentator like Stephen A. Smith and one of the greatest basketball players of all time like LeBron James.

Fans called out the show for lowering its standards and heading towards a downfall in terms of relevancy in the topic of discussion. Critics also argue that such a comparison is not only unrealistic but also undermines the credibility of ESPN hosts in providing insightful and meaningful sports analysis.

