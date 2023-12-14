Could Triple H and the Authority make a return in CM Punk vs Seth Rollins feud? Exploring possible twists that could surprise us

The Best in the World, CM Punk made his most awaited return in WWE at Allstate Arena Survivor Series WarGames 2023 pay-per-view. The second city saint came back to WWE almost after a decade.

Punk signed a Monday Night Raw contract on the recent edition of Red Brand. WWE heavyweight champion Seth Rollins shares a not-so-good past with CM Punk. Rollins is not happy with the return of CM Punk.

Rollins even pointed his middle finger at CM Punk, when he returned at Survivor Series 2023. WWE Heavyweight champion interrupted CM Punk on the recent edition of Monday Night Raw and confronted him in a record-breaking segment for the first time since he returned.

Pepsi Phil announced he will enter Royal Rumble 2024, to finish his story of main-eventing WrestleMania. Punk is the second official superstar to announce himself for the Roya Royal match after Cody Rhodes.

Punk even mentioned after winning Royal Rumble 2024, and earning his spot he can come after Seth Rollins’ WWE Heavyweight championship.

ALSO READ: Did Shawn Michaels also hate CM Punk like Triple H in the past? Exploring the relationship between the WWE stars

Triple H’s Authority return

According to some previous reports, CM Punk is slated to face Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 40, and the anticipated rivalry between them is expected to be generational. WWE fans are eager to see what twist WWE will add to make this rivalry truly generational.

Advertisement

The involvement of CM Punk’s real-life rival, Triple H, the current head of creatives, could elevate this rivalry to a generational level. Seth Rollins was once a part of Triple H’s iconic stable, The Authority.

WWE is renowned for incorporating real-life issues into on-screen storylines, as seen in past feuds like Edge vs Matt Hardy and Vince McMahon vs Bret Hart. Now, WWE might recreate and utilize the longstanding rivalry between Triple H and CM Punk, involving Seth Rollins in the storyline.

Triple H could potentially return as the heel leader of The Authority, either going against CM Punk directly or possibly costing him his pivotal WrestleMania 40 match against Seth Rollins.

Are you excited about the prospect of seeing Triple H’s Authority stable back on the WWE program?

ALSO READ: Did CM Punk purposely try to get fired from AEW for WWE return? Find out