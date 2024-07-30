‘Couldn’t Dislike the Guy More’: Novak Djokovic Faces Backlash After Fans Discover He Follows Andrew Tate

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to human trafficking and rape.

Can a single follow on Twitter stir up controversy? Apparently so, when the person being followed is Andrew Tate. This internet personality, currently under house arrest in Romania, faces serious charges including human trafficking and rape. Yet, amid this storm, tennis star Novak Djokovic has been spotted following Tate on Twitter.

This small digital footprint has ignited a firestorm among fans and critics alike. How much does a following matter? Does it reflect an endorsement or mere curiosity? As the debate rages on social media, one thing is clear: even a follow can drastically sway public opinion.

Djokovic follows Tate: Tennis fans serve up backlash

Recently, a Twitter user highlighted an intriguing detail: Novak Djokovic, the tennis superstar, follows Andrew Tate, a figure mired in controversy. The tweet showcased a screenshot of Tate's profile, with Djokovic's account visible in the "followed by" section. Accompanying this image, the user's caption was succinct yet potent: "No comments..."

This revelation quickly sparked a wave of reactions across the platform. Vansh offered a perspective aimed at tempering the backlash, stating, "Following somebody does not mean you endorse them. It’s different from a like/retweet." Despite his attempt to diffuse the situation, other fans expressed stronger sentiments.

Advertisement

Yanata expressed her disappointment bluntly: "I was starting to like Nole… well, that’s OVER for good." Her reaction reflects a sense of betrayal, indicating how deeply fans intertwine their admiration for athletes with their personal conduct.

Daisy took the opportunity to deepen her critique of Djokovic, commenting, "When I thought I couldn't dislike the guy more than I already do." Her words underscore a pre-existing dissatisfaction, now intensified by this new information.

However, not everyone saw the situation as damning. Vladimir questioned the overall significance of the following, asking, "Why do people think follow is such a big deal 💀💀." His response suggests a skepticism about the impact or intent behind social media interactions.

Adding a touch of irony to the discourse, Dystainak linked Djokovic's mental toughness to Tate, albeit sarcastically: "Didn't expect that he gets his elite-level mentality from Andrew Tate." This comment highlights how public figures are often scrutinized for the company they keep, even virtually.

Advertisement

Collectively, these responses create a patchwork of viewpoints that illustrates the intricate relationship between public perception and the actions of celebrities in the digital era.

Andrew Tate slams Downey Jr.'s debut

Not everyone is thrilled about Robert Downey Jr.'s return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Doctor Doom. Andrew Tate, known for his controversial opinions, took to X (formerly Twitter) to voice his displeasure . Tate didn't just criticize Downey Jr.'s new role; he also targeted the fans who cheered at the announcement.

Tate's tweet read: "Imagine screaming for this. Every single person in the crowd is a slave. Drones. The people who want you dead for not obeying the government. Stupid people are easily led, and our ‘leaders’ are treasonous. Stupid people by default are evil."

His harsh words sparked a lot of conversations online. Fans of Downey Jr. and the Marvel Cinematic Universe were quick to defend their excitement, highlighting the actor's talent and the thrilling twist of him playing a villain.

Advertisement

So, what do you think? Are you excited to see Robert Downey Jr. take on the role of Doctor Doom, or do you share Tate's critical view?