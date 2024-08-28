Cowboys Micah Parsons Called Out for ‘Terrible Takes’ by ‘Great Friend’ Texans Star QB CJ Stroud

C.J. Stroud, a rising star for the Houston Texans, criticized his competitor and buddy, Dallas Cowboys standout edge rusher Micah Parson, saying "he has terrible takes" during an interview.

The 2023 Offensive Rookie of the Year was ranked eighth among quarterbacks in The Athletic's yearly rankings. This is the highest ranking a second-year quarterback has gotten from the newspaper, along with one offensive assistant in the NFL. It appears like Houston, the second overall choice, is on the verge of stardom.

In a recent interview with The Boardroom, the rising star did not hold back from insulting his state's biggest opponent, Dallas edge rusher Micah Parsons. "He has terrible takes," Stroud explained. "But he's also a close friend of mine." Aside from his opinions, I only have positive things to say about him.

Stroud appeared to be referencing Parsons' thoughts on his podcast, "The Edge," which began last football season. Parsons' podcast was so popular last year that he will continue to do it this year. And he was even elevated to an executive position at Bleacher Report. In May, Parsons became president of Bleacher Report's Gridiron division, which is responsible for the company's football creative content.

Shroud's 'Boardroom' interview was all about how he transformed himself to be great in this sport. He told his side of the story of how a boy from an average family pushed hard to be successful in sports and changed the dynamics of his family.



In the same interview, Shroud states that he feels Tom Brady is the perfect player for current quarterbacks to learn and imitate. The 21-year-old believes that it is prudent to learn as much as he can from the greats, and Brady is at the top of that list.

Advertisement

Brady's seven Super Bowl championships, three MVP awards, and 15 Pro Bowl appearances make him a strong candidate for GOAT designation and therefore a wise guy for young players to watch. His ability to comprehend coverages and reads at breakneck speed, nearly always making the correct option, was one of the game's most powerful superpowers in history.

Also Read: Braxton Berrios GF Alix Earle Responds to Rumors She Trademarked Racist Ask FM Comments

The Texans rookie of the year feels that there is no space for error in leagues like the NFL since it is a room full of grown men and you must show yourself every time, not just on the field but also off the field by building trust. Shroud also stated that all of the stardom, lights, flashes, and buzz are nice, but they can be gone in seconds if there is no performance.

Stroud was the second overall choice in the 2023 NFL Draft and joined a Texans squad in transition. Houston was 3-13-1 in the 2022 season and has not entered the playoffs since 2019. DeMeco Ryans, the franchise's head coach, was entering his first year in the position.



Stroud immediately changed the expectations, passing for 4,108 yards, 23 touchdowns, and only five interceptions while guiding the club to a 10-7 record and the AFC South Division championship. Houston beat the Cleveland Browns in the Wild Card Round before losing to the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round.

Advertisement