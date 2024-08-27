Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones Reveals Why He Won’t Hire GM: ‘There’s Nobody That Could F*cking Come In Here And…’

35 years of managing the Cowboys, and Jerry Jones has learned a thing or two about swiftly shutting up his detractors (and suggestions). Both haters and suggesters have just one thing to point out: the Cowboys saw just five playoff wins in the last 28 years, with their last Super Bowl win coming almost two decades ago, in 1996. It’s a sore spot for the Cowboys general manager as well, but boy is he open to taking things any other way than his!

“I’ve done it all. So I have an ordinate amount of confidence that f–k, if anybody can figure out how to get this sh-t done, I can figure out how to get it done,” Jones exasperated at the mere suggestion of him taking things differently for his team and changing up his ways a bit in his interview with Clarence Hill of DLSS.

His profanity-laced words were a clear indicator of his sensitive nerve, with Hill saying that Jones was just “wound up.” Jones also said that he has put all the work in throughout the years as the owner and the general manager of the franchise, from “being there every Sunday” and having “busted his a– a bunch.” But fans’ hopes are just getting broken year-after-year, since the past two decades.

Despite this, Jerry Jones is not about to let anyone even remotely near his general manager seat. The swearing-filled rage Jones expressed when the question was asked was proof enough that Jones is “a long way from not being able to do it.” So much so that he had a foolproof reason ready as to why no one could replace him at the Cowboys.

“The reason I don’t let somebody else be the GM is because I don’t have anybody that I will let do it to actually do it right. And they’re gonna have to come to me and because I know where it is that you’re going to pay for it,” Jones said in a tone that came off as arrogant to several other analysts.

Well, all of this hardly means that Jones does not care about the Cowboys not winning for decades. All the bad days make him emotional, as he confessed, but Jones has some solid faith in himself and his decisions as the Cowboys owner/GM.

Even after all this firm faith in Jones in his abilities, Dak Prescott, the QB of the Cowboys, continues to be the center of hate, becoming the laughingstock for fans several times. Whereas the team of Cowboys continues to be known for having some of the most hefty contracts and some of the least wins in the league.

Now that the Pro Football Hall of Fame inductee has voiced out his aggression with such explicitness, fans would expect some of that rage to seep into the players when on the gridiron, making it at least to the playoffs this season. With CeeDee Lamb’s new contract on the way, he and other star players are expected, like every year, to make it to the playoffs.