Cowboys Owner Jerry Jones To File Lawsuit Against Alexandra Davis Who Claims To Be His Daughter

In the most recent update to the Dallas Cowboys owner's lawsuit by his alleged daughter, Jones is suing the ladies who claim to be his daughter and the mother. Jerry Jones, the Cowboys' owner, was sued two years ago by a woman who claimed to be his daughter.

For the unversed, a 27-year-old lady from North Texas sued the Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, claiming that he was her real father and bribed her mother to keep the information a secret. She filed another defamation action in November 2023, which was dismissed by a Texas federal judge.

Jerry Jones is suing his alleged daughter

Alexandra Davis filed a lawsuit against Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in 2022, alleging that the millionaire paid her mother hundreds of thousands of dollars in 1996 to conceal that he was the girl's biological father, a secret she had kept her whole life.

Jones is now suing Alexandra Davis, who claims he is her real father, and her mother, saying they breached a contract they signed over 25 years ago.

Jones' action seeks a ruling that Alexandra and her mother, Cynthia Davis, must comply with the 1998 agreement. The lawsuit will be heard by a jury later this month. A federal jury will hear the case, with selection scheduled for July 19 and the trial expected to begin on July 22.

The lawsuit, which was filed in 2022, attempted to overturn a previous agreement under which Davis' mother got financial support in exchange for not publicly identifying Jones as her father. She then switched to attempting to establish Jones as her father.

During the hearing, Jones' lawyers contended that the man Davis' mother was married to at the time was legally believed to be her father. According to Pro Football Talk, Jerry Jones has been compelled to undergo a DNA test in February of this year.

Alexandra Davis' lawyer described it as a "huge victory" at the time.

The Defamation case against Jerry Jones

Davis sued Jones and others for defamation last year, citing statements made against her in response to the initial complaint. She first sued Jones in March 2022. She subsequently filed a defamation complaint in March 2023, claiming that Jones, Jack, and Wilkinson attempted to portray her as a "shakedown artist."

Davis said in her March defamation lawsuit that the Cowboys owner and his representatives launched a public campaign to damage her character "based knowingly on false statements and accusations."

According to ESPN, Judge Robert W. Schroeder III dismissed Alexandra Davis's defamation complaint brought in March 2024 against Jones, his longstanding personal lawyer Don Jack, and Jim Wilkinson, a communications consultant for the Jones family.



Wilkinson stated that Jones had no comment. Wilkinson declined to comment. Jack, of Little Rock, Arkansas, was unavailable for comment.

Davis and her attorneys have maintained that she is not driven by financial gain. However, Wilkinson disclosed to ESPN last year that Bergman informed Jones's attorney, Levi G. McCathern II, during a meeting that "you're going to lose money on Zeke [Ezekiel Elliott] or Dak [Prescott] if you want this to just go away." Bergman has maintained that he has never requested a financial settlement for the dispute.