Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Spotted Wearing Walking Boot After Suffering Foot Sprain; Will This Affect Training Camp?

Dallas Cowboys fans are concerned after quarterback Dak Prescott was seen wearing a walking boot after sustaining a minor injury to his right ankle during a trip to Mexico.

With yet another piece of news from the Dallas Cowboys, this time a photo circulated Thursday showing Prescott wearing a walking boot while on vacation in Mexico. However, it is unclear where the photo was shot or whether the 30-year-old is still wearing the boot.

Will Dak Prescott attend the upcoming practice camps with this injury?

According to ESPN, the boot he was spotted wearing on Wednesday evening was merely a precaution, and Dak appears to have no significant injuries. However, the picture's source or date remains unknown, and Todd Archer of ESPN stated that he contacted Prescott's representatives, who informed him that he is no longer wearing this boot.

https://twitter.com/RapSheet/status/1808933620351996003

As the same ESPN report shows, Prescott is not anticipated to be affected by the injury on July 25, the day of the Cowboys' first training camp session. How Prescott sustained the injuries is unknown. The Cowboys haven't had a formal practice since June 5.

Prescott, who previously underwent season-ending ankle surgery in 2020 for a complex fracture and dislocation, is entering the final year of his deal and will make $29 million in 2024.



Prescott is coming off a season in which the Cowboys won the NFC East but were eliminated in the first round of the playoffs, but he still had a solid regular season.

Dak Prescott, the Ultimate Quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys

Last season, Dak was at the forefront of the MVP competition with the Dallas Cowboys, giving fans hope that they might have a shot to make it to the Super Bowl, but unfortunately, the squad was eliminated in the playoffs.

The Cowboys have great hopes for 2024, and Prescott is a major reason why. He finished with 4,516 passing yards, 36 touchdowns, and nine interceptions, leading Dallas to a 12-5 record and the NFC East title in 2023. Dallas' season ended in an upset in the Wild Card Round, losing 48-32 to the seventh-seeded Green Bay Packers.