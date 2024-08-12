Cowboys Star Micah Parson Will Take Break From NFL to Prepare for 2028 LA Olympics

Dallas Cowboys fans might soon be facing a significant shake-up. The star defensive end, Micah Parsons, has recently hinted at a potential shift in his career focus. On Sunday night, Parsons sparked considerable speculation on his social media. This was when he took to X (formerly Twitter) to seek his followers' opinions. It was about which events he might train for to compete in the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles.

Parsons is known for his exceptional athleticism and prowess on the football field. He has intrigued many with his Olympic aspirations. One option he could explore is representing Team USA in flag football. This will make its debut at the Los Angeles Games.

Micah Parsons’ potential to join the future Olympics

The inclusion of flag football marks an exciting development for the Olympics. Parsons, with his football background, would be a strong contender for the sport. Given his skill set and competitive edge, the idea of him transitioning to an Olympic-flag football team has captured the imagination of many fans.

Another possibility that Parsons has hinted at is competing in track and field. Specifically, he could aim for the 100-meter dash. There, his speed is paramount. Parsons' remarkable 4.36-second 40-yard dash time at the 2021 NFL Combine. It underscores his potential in sprinting events. If he decides to pursue the track, his explosive speed could make him a formidable competitor in the sprinting world.

Advertisement

It remains unclear whether Parsons is speaking seriously or simply entertaining his followers. However, with playful speculation, his enthusiasm for the Olympics has been evident.

During the recent Paris Games, Parsons expressed a keen interest in the global sporting event. Further fueling rumors about his potential Olympic pursuits. This enthusiasm was crystallized in another post on X. Parsons suggested he might take

“a break from football” in 2027 to fully dedicate himself to Olympic training.

For the Dallas Cowboys, this potential career pivot represents a significant concern. Parsons is a 25-year-old defensive star. He is a key player for the team and has been a major asset on the field. If he does decide to focus on the Olympics, Cowboys fans could face a reduced window to enjoy his contributions to the team. His absence could impact the team's defensive capabilities and overall performance in the NFL.

Owner Jerry Jones and the Cowboys organization might now have to navigate the potential challenges. It comes with Parsons' possible Olympic ambitions. The prospect of Parsons stepping away from football to train for the Olympics.

Advertisement

Micah Parsons’ future is now the topic of the town

It adds a new layer of complexity to the team's preparations for the upcoming 2024-25 NFL season. With the season fast approaching, Jones and the coaching staff will need to consider how they might adjust their strategies and plans in light of this uncertainty.

Also read: Micah Parsons Fires Back at Teammate Malik Hooker for Claiming He Is More Focussed on His Podcast Than the Cowboys

Parsons' potential shift to Olympic training could also influence how the Cowboys approach their roster and future planning. The team may need to explore options for bolstering their defensive lineup if Parsons decides to pursue Olympic aspirations. The possibility of losing a key player like Parsons, even temporarily, could impact the team's championship prospects and overall competitiveness.

Micah Parsons' recent social media activity has raised intriguing possibilities about his future, humorously. He is potentially diverting his focus from football to the 2028 Summer Olympics. Whether he is seriously considering a career shift or simply generating buzz, his Olympic aspirations have certainly caught the attention of fans and the Dallas Cowboys organization.

Advertisement