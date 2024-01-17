‘CR7 and Messi handled this situation different': NBA twitter divided after fan who rushed Lakers bench to hug LeBron James gets ejected

On Monday night, an avid fan's attempt to meet the Los Angeles Lakers's superstar, LeBron James, ended with him getting ejected from the game.

Amidst a game pause, a man unexpectedly approached James, attempting to hug the four-time MVP. However, he was promptly removed by the arena personnel.

Subsequently, the man faced an ejection from the game. James, seeming surprised by the entire episode, resumed his preparation to re-enter the game.

Reactions to James's actions were divided on X (previously Twitter). Some criticized him for seemingly disrespecting a fan, while others supported him, recognizing that the man could have been a potential threat.

Considering LeBron's status as one of the greatest players in the history of basketball, this incident isn't the first of its kind.

Although this encounter didn't seem harmful, it did spark curiosity among fans nationwide about how the man managed to breach the court and approach James so effortlessly.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: James Dolan accused of sexual assault in lawsuit involving Harvey Weinstein; Knicks owner responds

Balanced victory amidst setbacks: Lakers shine in win over Thunder

For the second time this season, the Lakers registered a significant victory against the Thunder, smashing a set of consecutive losses to the Suns and Jazz. Previously, a fierce standoff with the Wolves had allowed them to crack a four-match losing streak. Pinkvilla Pulse Subscribe to our newsletter for entertainment exclusives, star interviews, and the latest lifestyle trends. Look No Further! Subscribe

The victory owed much to a united offensive, with six players hitting double-digit scores and the team recording 31 assists over 44 baskets made.

The Lakers can celebrate a successful night, notwithstanding James's altercation with a fan. Their 112-105 win bore the signs of improvement and brought their record to 20-21.

Together, James and Anthony Davis scored a staggering 52 points. Davis outscored James by a small margin while four other Lakers also posted impressive double-figure scores.

Monday showed a refreshed LeBron, which was to be expected. It didn't seem coincidental that the presence of D'Angelo Russell and Austin Reaves significantly boosted him as he frequently cut off-ball.

Something about playing the Thunder energizes Davis. He's shown an impressive level of dynamism in every face-off this year. He started the game with determination, managing to get Chet Holmgren into early foul trouble.

Even when the Laker's defense was faltering, Davis stood out, showing proactive play and aggressively collecting rebounds. After the standoff with Utah, he exhibited noticeably high energy levels.

ALSO READ: Watch: Hilarious viral clip shows Russell Westbrook daring a trash-talking fan to say it to his face and getting exactly what he asked