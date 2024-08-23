Creed Humphrey’s Historic USD 72 Million Extension Sends Chiefs Fans Into a Frenzy: ‘Absolute Steal’

“An absolute steal for the Chiefs” is all that the fans can think of as they hear the announcement of Creed Humphrey’s contract extension. General manager Brett Veach and head coach Andy Reid must have thought the same when drafting the Oklahoma graduate in 2021. Humphrey, with his groundbreaking football skills, allowed just four sacks the past two seasons, along with being the mainstay in the Chiefs’ O-line.

Right from the year he was drafted, Humphrey became a jewel of the Chiefs’ O-line and started 51 consecutive regular-season games, etching the record of starting the third-most consecutive games in the Chiefs’ books. The last two games of Humphrey secured him a hard-earned spot in the Pro Bowl in both 2022 and 2023 and locked him in the Super Bowl roster in the last season.

After his stunning performance through the years, the Chiefs have signed a hefty $72 million contract extension running through four years with the safety. Adam Schefter reported on August 23 morning that Creed and the Chiefs have agreed with the terms of the contract and signed it.

With this contract, Humphrey becomes the highest-paid safety in the NFL, leaving behind Erik McCoy’s $60 million deal with the Saints and Frank Ragnow’s $54 million signing with the Lions. Fans are storming social media to express their views on the massive milestone in Creed’s career.

Advertisement

Fans were flooding the comment section of Adam Schefter, one of the first ones to break the news, in support of Creed, celebrating his accomplishment, writing, “Best center in the league.”

Putting the words to the emotions of many, another fan wrote, “HUGE! Chiefs locking up the guys who protect the GOAT,” calling Mahomes the GOAT of the NFL in the process.

While everyone else was celebrating the win, a fan wanted more for the 25-year-old. “This is almost an underpayment. He’s the best in the league,” wrote a fan, expressing his appreciation for the talent that Creed possesses.

Another fan quickly pointed out the little time that Humphrey took to stun everyone with his skills. “From the 28th highest-paid center in the league to a league of his own! Called this 6 months ago,” a fan said, pointing out the journey of the 2-time Pro Bowler.

Another fan brought up the fact that the Chiefs waiting until the second round of the 2021 NFL draft to draft Humphrey. “No reason he should have gone so late in the draft. Absolutely dominated at OU and was a multi-All-American. Scouts and GMs need to stop overthinking the draft.”

Advertisement

While some fans threw some negative comments the Chiefs’ way for spending so much money, the Chiefs fans were rejoicing since this means that their QB, Patrick Mahomes, would be getting some top-notch team players to accompany him to the Chiefs’ third Super Bowl this season, their shot to achieving the never-done-before three-peat in the NFL by winning three consecutive Super Bowl.

Now that coach Andy Reid and GM Veach have made sure that their formidable lineup stays cemented, Patrick Mahomes and Co. can make bringing home the three-peat this season their bullseye aim and make history.