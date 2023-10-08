Cricket World Cup 2023: Will rain affect India vs Australia match? All about Chennai weather forecast today

Since the start of the World Cup on October 5, rain hasn't impacted the initial four matches. However, considering the fluctuating weather in Chennai, which experienced bouts of precipitation throughout the week and heavy rainfall on Saturday evening, it might influence Sunday's match.

Weather forecast for the IND Vs AUS Match

Unease has settled amongst fans and players due to Chennai's rainy week and unpredictable thunderstorms over the last two days. However, Accuweather's forecast lends a flicker of hope as it shows a slight or no chance of rain when the match starts at 2 p.m. IST on Sunday. The probability of rainfall reduces throughout the day from a morning chance of 10 percent, paving the way for India to commence their World Cup campaign on a resounding note.

Nevertheless, Chennai's weather remains a wildcard with rain still potentially risking the match. This raises a vital question – What if the fifth match of the 2023 World Cup gets washed out? Unfortunately, no reserve days are allotted for league matches. So, in the event of a washout, both team receives a point.

14,000 ODI World Cup game tickets in Ahmedabad available for India vs Pakistan

Cricket enthusiasts who missed out on securing their tickets for the eagerly awaited India vs Pakistan ODI World Cup clash can breathe easy as there's another opportunity in store. Starting October 8, BCCI will put 14,000 tickets for this thrilling matchup on the market.

Ticket sales for the match will kick off at 12 PM IST on October 8th, 2023. Supporters can scoop up their tickets by flocking to the official ticketing website.

In the past, BCCI found itself in hot water as numerous fans couldn't secure tickets for India's games. Indeed, an abundance of supporters were left frustrated by being made to queue for extended periods.



