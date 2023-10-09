Recently, Kevin-Prince Boateng, a former Barcelona player, engaged in a candid conversation with 44-year-old Rio Ferdinand. During their discussion, Boateng offered a glimpse of his experience playing with Lionel Messi, portraying the Argentinian star nonchalantly. According to Boateng, Messi often disregards the coach's instructions before major matches, yet when he steps on the field, he makes the game seem effortless.

Ferdinand, on his show, conceded that such behavior could negatively influence young athletes as not everyone possesses such extraordinary abilities. Boateng further emphasized that Messi's skill is a natural gift, equating him with famed sportsperson Curry.

Conversely, Boateng provided examples of rigorous dedication and hard work, for instance, Portuguese legend Cristiano Ronaldo, whom he compared with hard-working star King James. "LeBron James represents hard work. Of course, he's talented but it's his commitment to being the best that shines. Just like Ronaldo. Conversely, Messi and Curry are naturally gifted," expressed Boateng.

Ferdinand, who teamed up with Ronaldo during his initial tenure with Manchester United, also praised CR7 as the most industrious player he has ever seen.

Bellingham surpasses Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid milestone

Bellingham outdid Cristiano Ronaldo's record of goal contributions this weekend. In his initial 10 appearances, he has made 13 contributions compared to the Portuguese superstar who achieved only 11.

The feat becomes even more striking given Bellingham's position as Number 10. His stats for this season have become increasingly astonishing.

In related news, Real Madrid celebrated more positive updates, as Joselu and Vinicius Jr made it to the scoresheet. It appears that Los Blancos is harnessing significant momentum just in time for the first El Clasico.

