Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi rivalry set to continue in potential Al-Nassr vs. Inter Miami showdown

Undeniably, the Messi and Ronaldo rivalry stands as one of soccer history's most fervent. We had the luxury of witnessing these two legendary figures battle it out for over a decade in European leagues. Now, according to reports, we might witness this classic duel again on the soccer pitch.

Ali Alabdallh, a journalist at Al Bilad Daily, mentions that reportedly an international marketing company from China is interested in hosting an All-Star friendly match between Inter Miami and Al-Nassr in China. This match would notably stage the teams' star players, Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, against each other.

It would be a dream come true for many die-hard fans if the Chinese company successfully arranged this event. Fans across the globe would get an opportunity to relish the nostalgia of seeing La Pulga and CR7 competing on the same field. However, it is still uncertain whether the international company can secure this deal. Significantly, this proposal appeared after Al-Nassr received invitations for some friendly encounters in China this January.

Al-Nassr has been getting invites for friendly games, set to happen in China in January. In addition to this, they also received proposals for several matches in two unidentified Gulf nations. However, the Riyadh-based club has yet to respond to any of these proposals.

Lionel Messi's injury latest update

Gerardo "Tata" Martino, the coach of Inter Miami, hasn't dismissed Lionel Messi's potential participation in the U.S. Open Cup final. Martino stated that Messi's readiness for the final clash against Houston Dynamo would be determined by a game-time decision. Messi, in his recent appearance for Inter Miami, was forced to leave the field in the 37th minute due to a suspected leg injury during a match with Toronto FC on September 20.

Discussing Messi's possible participation, Martino stated, "We consult with him asking about his state of health. With other players, one decides upon the outcome, but in this scenario, we will reach an agreement. There are uncertainties, such as the player's condition, the upcoming U.S. Open Cup final, and future consequences. We must evaluate these three considerations; it isn't only about the immediate match. The risk is always present, but we aim to reduce it."

With three matches scheduled within the upcoming eight days, Martino is counting on a swift recovery from Messi and Alba. They are indeed facing a challenging game schedule that will test their bench strength.



