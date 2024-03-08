Cristiano Ronaldo Georgina Rodriguez Relationship Timeline

It's been more than seven years since Cristiano Ronaldo and his girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez, have been together. But while most fans know who Georgina Rodriguez is, there's still a lot of exploration around her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. Here's a detailed relationship timeline of Ronaldo and Georgina:

Early January 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez link for the first time

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were first linked in early January 2017. At that time, Ronaldo had just broken up with his five-year-long girlfriend, Irina Shayk, before meeting Georgina while she was a sales assistant at one of the Gucci Stores. The two began dating soon after their first meeting.

January 9, 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez make their first public appearance

On January 9, 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez made their first public appearance at the Best FIFA Football Awards in Zurich. Along with the two, tagged in Cristiano Ronaldo's oldest son, Cristiano Jr. who wore black, twinning with Georgina Rodriguez, while his father wore a blue suit.

May 25, 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez become Instagram official

Even though Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez gave out enough signs to reveal that the two are together, their biggest sign was given out on May 25, 2017. On this day, the two revealed to the world that they were in a relationship with an Instagram post. It was a picture of two cuddling on a couch with a red heart emoji in the caption.

June 29, 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez become parents to twins

On June 29, 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez revealed through a Facebook post that they had become parents to twins through surrogacy. "So happy to be able to hold the two new loves of my life," the post said. A few days later, Ronaldo posted a picture with one of the twins on Instagram.

November 12, 2017: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez become parents for the second time

On November 12, 2017, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez became parents for the second time as they welcomed their daughter. The proud father revealed the news through his Twitter and Instagram accounts, with a picture of himself along with Cristiano Jr. standing next to the hospital bed where the mother and daughter lay. Later, she was named Alana Martina.

December 10, 2017: Georgina Rodriguez reveals the origin of her daughter's name

In an interview for iHOLA! Magazine's cover story, Georgina Rodriguez shared some details about her newborn's name and her relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo. Talking about the origin of Alana Martina's name, Georgina said, "We both chose the name. Cristiano chose Alana, and I chose Martina."

She added, "We decided to give her both names that each of us chose. We thought it was even more special." Georgina Rodriguez also shed some light on her romance with Ronaldo. "When I have him next to me, I have everything," she said.

November 15, 2018: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez are rumored to be engaged

During this time frame, it was strongly rumored that Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez were engaged and that Ronaldo finally proposed to her. The rumors were brought up due to an Instagram story of Georgina Rodriguez where she was seen wearing a diamond ring. The couple never gave light of the day on these rumors.

December 16, 2021: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez become parents to twins once again

On October 29, 2021, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez revealed they are expecting twins again. The revelation was made through an Instagram post. "Delighted to announce we are expecting twins. Our hearts are full of love - we can't wait to meet you #blessed," the caption said.

A month later, on December 16, the couple revealed the sex of their child. The two shared this news with their fans through a video on Instagram, where they revealed that they were expecting a girl and a boy. In the video, we could see their kids, Cristiano Jr., Alana, and Eva, popping balloons to reveal blue and pink confetti.

January 27, 2022: Georgina Rodriguez celebrates her birthday with Cristiano Ronaldo at Burj Khali

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez celebrated her 28th birthday together, and the soccer legend gave her the most unique gift. As her birthday gift, he projected a collage of her videos and pictures from her Netflix show on the Burj Khalifa in Dubai. Ronaldo even shared a glimpse of the birthday celebration on his Instagram stories.

April 18, 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez reveal losing one of their twins

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez shared the heartbreaking news of losing one of the twins through an Instagram post. "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," the two wrote in a combined Instagram post.

April 21, 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez welcome their newborn daughter

Shortly after announcing the loss of their son, Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez shared a picture of their newborn daughter on Instagram. "Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us," the couple wrote in a combined Instagram post. It was a family picture, and everyone just looked so cute.

March 15, 2023: Georgina Rodriguez talks about Cristiano Ronaldo supporting her after her son's loss

In the official trailer of her show's second season on Netflix, Georgina Rodriguez was seen getting emotional talking about the demise of her son. "Over 40 million people follow me, but no one knows how I really feel. This year, I had the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant," she had said.

Going forward, she revealed that her boyfriend, Cristiano Ronaldo, encouraged her to get back to normal life and start enjoying it again. "Life is hard. Life goes on. I have reasons to move on and be strong," Georgina said, concluding her statement. It was indeed a tough time, but it is long past now.

March 1, 2024: Georgina Rodriguez walks at the Paris Fashion Week wearing a Cristiano Ronaldo-inspired outfit

On May 1, 2024, Georgina Rodriguez walked at Paris Fashion Week's Vetements Womenswear Fall/Winter show. Her ramp walk became memorable because she wore a red dress with her boyfriend's jersey number on it—the same number he wore when he played for Manchester United. The front of the dress appeared to be signed by Ronaldo himself.