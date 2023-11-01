Cristiano Ronaldo likes Instagram post claiming Lionel Messi did not deserve to win Ballon d’Or 2023

Once again, Messi's extraordinary career has landed him his 8th Ballon d’Or at the Chatelet Theatre in Paris, firmly securing his place as soccer's leading figure.

In response to Messi's win, Ronaldo has been quick to express his sentiments by liking and laughing at a critical Instagram post by a Spanish publication.

Ronaldo interacted with a post from the Spanish publication AS, where quotes from journalist Tomas Roncero were featured.

Roncero conveys, "Friends, what we already knew has transpired. Another Ballon d'Or was destined for Messi.

Ronaldo's response to Roncero's banter

He intended to retire in Miami, but he seemed already retired at PSG while preparing for the World Cup. Indeed, he won the World Cup, but only with six penalties."

Roncero humorously insinuates his fondness for the number 'eight', a snide reference to the eight goals Bayern Munich slammed past Messi's Barcelona in the 2020 Champions League quarter-final.

Ronaldo's possible reactions to this jest can only be speculated upon as his resentment emerges on social media.

A renowned sports journalist in Spain, Roncero is known for his allegiance to Real Madrid and Ronaldo.

He is a significant figure in Spain's popular sports talk show, El Chiringuito de Jugones.

Messi's message to Haaland and Mbappe after his 8th Ballon d'Or Win

At a Parisian ceremony, Messi set a record by securing his eighth Ballon d'Or, having led Argentina to their first World Cup victory since 1986.

Messi, the diminutive striker, has achieved one goal per match in the seven games he played in Qatar, earning the title of tournament player.

The second place has gone to Haaland, Man City's forward, with Kylian Mbappe coming in third in this prestigious competition, which determines the world’s best footballer based on votes from 100 international journalists.

Despite scoring 52 goals in all competitions during his inaugural season with City and securing a landmark Premier League, FA Cup, and Champions League treble, critics suggest Haaland should have claimed the award.

However, with grace, the Norwegian has acknowledged Messi's triumph by posting an Instagram photo of the former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star, captioned "Felicitaciones Leo Messi" (Congrats Leo Messi).

Messi's eighth Ballon d’Or has triggered debates among football fans, yet the Inter Miami star has taken his victory speech opportunity in Paris on Monday to praise Haaland and Mbappe.

Directly addressing Haaland, Messi declared, "You also deserved this award. With your Premier League and Champions League wins and your top scorer status, this accolade could have gone to you today. I'm confident that you'll claim it in the coming years."

