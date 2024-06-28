Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi? Jiri Prochazka, Ian Garry and Other UFC 303 Stars Reveal Their Favorite Soccer Stars

The soccer fever has grasped the UFC fighters too. With the UEFA Euro Cup and the Copa America being conducted parallelly, the hype around the same is skyrocketing. The UEFA Euro Cup has already witnessed a few unexpected results. Austria pulled off a major upset when they defeated The Netherlands 3-2. But that was not all. Georgia, in what was probably the upset of the tournament, triumphed over Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal 2-0 on June 26, 3 pm (ET).

On the other hand, FIFA World Champions Argentina is looking on course towards a consecutive Copa America victory. Leo Messi & co. registered comfortable victories against Canada and Chile to strengthen their position in the tournament. And, soaking in all the excitement, the UFC stars revealed their favorite soccer stars in a recent interaction.

Messi or Ronaldo: UFC stars their pick sides

In a recently uploaded video by espnmma on Instagram, the likes of Jiri Prochazka, Michael Venom Page, Diego Lopes, and Ian Garry were seen picking sides. Asked to choose between Mbappe and Vinicius Jr. initially, MVP and Lopes went for Vini Jr. On the flip side, Garry and Prochazka favored the French talisman for his incredible soccer skills.

Then, the age-old question of Messi vs Ronaldo was initiated. In this case, CR7 won fair and square. Ronaldo had the votes of Lopes, MVP, and Prochazka while Ian Garry went for the Argentine World Champion, Messi. The MMA fighters were then made to choose between Jude Bellingham, Pedri, Antoine Griezmann, and more.

However, amidst all the fun, there is a significant amount of intrigue building for the UFC 303 main event.

Alex Pereira vs Jiri Prochazka 2: Revenge or Domination?

When Alex Pereira knocked Jiri Prochazka out at UFC 295, the Samurai got right back up. While Pereira celebrated his title, Prochazka was seen vehemently protesting for an early stoppage. Since that day, Jiri Prochazka has been waiting for one more chance to fight Pereira. This Saturday, the Czech fighter will look to avenge his loss and reclaim his lost glory.

On the flip side, ‘Poatan’ is a stone-faced killer. After all the hype around Jamahal Hill’s return, the match lasted for a single round. Having the guts to put his title on the line twice in two months shows the confidence Pereira is carrying at the moment.

And with witchcraft claims from Prochazka, Saturday’s main event has become even more interesting. Thus, with tensions soaring, the UFC 303 main event promises to be a banger, despite the absence of ‘The Notorious’.

