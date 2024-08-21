Cristiano Ronaldo YouTube Channel Hits Fastest 1 Million Subscribers Sending Fans Into Frenzy: ‘Competing With YouTube Creators'

Cristiano Ronaldo, the most followed person on social media (917 million followers across several platforms and counting) and widely regarded as one of the best soccer players of all time, is starting his own YouTube channel.

According to the news announcement, the 39-year-old, who currently captains both Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia and the Portuguese national team, will discuss his "greatest passion" (soccer) as well as "his other interests, including family, wellness, nutrition, preparation, recovery, education, and business" on the "UR" channel, which will launch on Wednesday. It will also include Ronaldo chatting with other visitors.



“I am very happy to make this project come to life,” said Ronaldo.

“It has been in my mind for a long time, but finally, we have the opportunity to make it real. I have always enjoyed having such a strong relationship with fans on social media, and my YouTube channel will give me an even bigger platform to do so, and they will learn more about me, my family, and my views on many different subjects. I am also looking forward to sharing conversations with guests that will no doubt surprise people!”



Ronaldo has won 33 trophies, five UEFA Champions Leagues, five Ballon d'Or accolades, and a record three UEFA Men's Player of the Year awards in a spectacular career spanning more than two decades with teams such as Manchester United, Real Madrid, and Juventus.

He now holds the records for the most appearances and goals, and he assists in the Champions League and European Championship, as well as the most international goals and appearances. He has scored over 890 official senior career goals for both club and country, making him the all-time leading goal scorer.

However, Ronaldo, for now is not the most followed person on YouTube. That honor goes to Mr. Beast, who has 311 million subscribers. However, it may not be long before he achieves that figure. Just 1 hour and 29 minutes after its introduction, Ronaldo's new YouTube channel surpassed 1 million subscribers, becoming the quickest in history to do so and adding another record to his increasing list.

Fans were quick to point it out as one fan wrote, “Bro is competing with YouTube creators now.”



Another fan wrote, “He made a yt channel to stay relevant “



Another fan wrote, “Dude working on his next career already. Smart Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Another fan wrote, “Broooo!!!!! And they’re tryna compare Mike to this man???”

Another fan says that’s Ronaldo’s power. The fan wrote, “it was bound to happen. he got the power like that. he's cristiano ronaldo”

The former Real Madrid and Manchester United star is gearing up for his team's Saudi Pro League opener against Al-Raed on Thursday.