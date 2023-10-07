Cristiano Ronaldo's 20-car collection: Staggering USD 18 million showcase

Cristiano Ronaldo is considered one of the greatest football players of all time. He is not only loved by football fans but he is loved worldwide for his massive success from the ground his working ethics and his lifestyle. People love to follow him. Instagram has a number of followers. He has a total of 607 million followers on his Instagram account. He is one of the richest players of all time. His rumored revenue is 500 million dollars. He currently signed with AL Nassr till 2025.

With this huge success, he has earned a luxurious life for himself and his family over the years. Once during an interview when he was asked about wealth he said “ My target is to maintain my level, I have more years to play football” he further said “To me money is not the most important thing. I’m looking to money also as a means to become comfortable and independent after I finish football”

ALSO READ: CM Punk set to make his WWE comeback? Reports

Ronaldo’s 20 Luxury car collections

With success and money, Ronaldo has earned his luxurious life he loves cars hence he has many top sports and luxurious cars in his garage here are all of his cars list:

Rolls-Royce Phantom and Rolls Royce Cullinan: Ronaldo owns two of the most classist cars of all time, a Rolls Royce Cullinan worth $400,000 and a Royce Royce Phantom as well.

McLaren Senna: McLaren is one of the most loved sports cars and, Ronaldo has it in his garage. the car is worth one million dollars

Three Bugatti: Ronaldo has three Bugatti in his garage including, the Bugatti Veyron, Bugatti Chiron, and Bugatti Centodieci. these cars are all together worth around 13.5 million dollars.

Bentley Duo: He owns a Bentley as well in his garage, he won a total of two Bentley cars

Ferrari Trio - Ronaldo has three Ferrari models in his collection as well.

Lamborghini Aventador LP 700: (4): one of the most luxurious cars in his garage is Lamborghini Aventador.

BMW M6: He also owns a BMW in his collection worth around $109,000.

Aston Martin: He has an Aston Martin DB9 in his garage as well.

Maserati GranCabrio: He also owns Maserati.

Porsche cars: He has a total of three Porche cars in his garage

Mercedes has around three Mercedes cars in his garage Mercedes G Class,benz, C220 CDI, and one more sports Mercedes.

Audi Duo: Talking about being the car and not having an Audi, it is not possible for Ronaldo not to have it; CR7 owns two of them as well.

These are cars collection Ronaldo owns in his garage. All these car’s details are rumored or from the Instagram post.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Lionel Messi nominated for MLS MVP despite making only 4 appearances since joining Inter Miami