Crucial Update on Kevin Durant’s Injury Status Ahead of South Sudan Match Before Paris Olympics: Report

Team USA's riveting stars, including Stephen Curry and LeBron, performed energetically before the crowds in Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi. Despite remaining unbeaten in their games, these players are not even at their full strength, making their achievements more impressive.

The team's leading Olympic scorer, Kevin Durant, is currently sidelined because of a troublesome calf injury. He strained his left calf just before Team USA's official training camp started on July 6, 2024. This unfortunate injury necessitated his absences from the games against Canada and Australia. Since then, the coaching staff has been monitoring his status daily.

Kevin Durant set to join Team USA practice in London

Shams Charania reported that Team USA cleared Kevin Durant to join practice sessions in London as the group set off. This experience will mark his first interaction with his esteemed teammates. Charania, the respected insider, also mentioned the potential for Durant to make his first appearance in their exhibition games against either South Sudan or Germany happening in London.

Following his recovery from an injury, the medical team, including Steve Kerr, might closely observe Durant in the earliest practice sessions. The priority is less about getting him back on the court and more about ensuring the three-time gold medalist's health for competition in the Paris Olympics. Consequently, Team USA may wait before allowing Durant to compete in an actual game.

Durant might take up the starting forward position next to LeBron James against South Sudan if his calf appears in good shape. However, if there's a hint of discomfort, it could be wise to limit his play time in their upcoming games, ensuring he is fully ready to face off against Germany, their FIBA World Cup rivals.

Kevin Durant's record-breaking Olympic achievements and quest for fourth gold

Kevin Durant and Carmelo Anthony are the only men’s basketball players with three Olympic gold medals under their belts. Durant now prepares for his possible fourth. Durant, a regular Olympian, stands as the top scorer ever in the history of the men's Team USA.

Durant has achieved an average of 19.8 points in each of the three treks to the prominent competition, leading all men in this statistic. If his Paris stint materializes, Durant joins Carmelo Anthony and LeBron James as one of three players to have taken part in four Olympic games. With a record-smashing 74 three-pointers, Durant's record is unlikely to be reached by Stephen Curry, given it's Curry's first time at the Olympics.

On the 17th of July, 2024, Team USA's next basketball game is scheduled against Serbia. The noon match will unfold at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, and FS1 will broadcast it. Subsequent matches pit Team USA against South Sudan on July 20 and Germany on July 22 in London in line with their pre-Olympic exhibition agenda.

