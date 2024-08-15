Current WWE Star Hopes For Rhea Ripley Vs. Dominik Mysterio Inter-Gender Match At WrestleMania 

Dominik Mysterio isn't Rhea Ripley's Dom Dom anymore. He turned on Mami at SummerSlam 2024, aligning with her rival, Liv Morgan. This led to speculation about whether we will be seeing an intergender match between Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. It's something WWE female Superstar Shotzi is looking forward to, particularly at WrestleMania.

This past week on WWE RAW, everything fell apart between former Judgement Day members, Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio. Teaming up with Damian Priest, the Terror Twins attacked Dirty Dom for his actions at SummerSlam.

When Ripley was about to deliver a Riptide, Dominik's new love interest, Liv Morgan, came to the rescue, taking her boyfriend away from the newly removed members of the Judgement Day.

WWE's official Instagram page uploaded the clip. Seeing the video, Shotzi commented that she would like to see Rhea Ripley vs. Dominik Mysterio at WrestleMania.

Following betrayal and the RAW segment, Rhea also revealed whether she really hates Domink. Intergender matches aren't a thing anymore in WWE. However, Mami has been booked as a tough individual who possesses serious muscle power and is competent in taking any male wrestler from the WWE roster.

She can be compared to how Chyna was in the Attitude Era, who regularly got physical with male Superstars.

Advertisement

With that in mind, seeing Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley in an intergender match wouldn't be a far-fetched dream, as she already attempted a Riptide on him. Moreover, she didn't have difficulty picking up Dirty Dom.

ALSO READ: Rhea Ripley Wardrobe Malfunction: Speculation Rife Among Fans That WWE Star Had Costume Trouble at SummerSlam

If Rhea and Dominik want to clash on a grand platform like WrestleMania 41, which is still approximately eight months away, the ongoing saga involving The Judgement Day has to stretch till April next year.

Given the current direction of The Judgement Day storyline in the post-SummerSlam era, they seemingly will have a Mixed Tag Team match somewhere down the line. Rhea still has issues with Liv Morgan, but the immediate SummerSlam rematch is unlikely to happen in the next PLE.

Meanwhile, Rhea Ripley, Damian Priest, and Dominik Mysterio began their journeys together, joining The Judgement Day after betraying the original leader, Edge, aka Adam Copeland. The group remained intact for two years and included Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito. After kicking out Rhea and Priest, Liv Morgan is the new addition to the group.

Advertisement

The Judgement Day has been a heel group. However, after Dominik's betrayal of Rhea Ripley, she has become a baby face. On the other hand, Damian Priest is a good guy now after his fellow Judgement Day member, Finn Balor, cost him the World Heavyweight Championship at SummerSlam.