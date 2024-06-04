Current WWE Star Questions Triple H's Booking Of Latino Wrestlers In The Promotion

After spending two years in AEW, Andrade returned to WWE in January this year. Instead of being involved in a meaningful storyline, the former United States Champion found himself aligning with fellow Latino wrestlers.

Taking on X (formerly Twitter), Andrade expressed how he is starting to doubt WWE's booking of Latino Superstars just a few months after re-signing with WWE.

A user on X asked Andrade in Spanish the reason behind WWE's booking of Latino wrestlers fighting each other, and if the company didn't have a vision of pushing Latino Superstars against other wrestlers. Replying to the question, in Spanish, Andrade said that he wondered the same thing.



Andrade's WWE run so far

In his first WWE run, Andrade spent six years with the company, winning the NXT Championship and the United States Championship. Following an impactful tenure in All Elite Wrestling, the Mexican wrestler made a comeback to WWE at Royal Rumble this year.

As a surprise entrance, he did a decent job in the battle royal match before getting eliminated by Bronson Reed. In his return tenure, he has been part of different storylines, primarily involving Latino Superstars.

Teaming up with Rey Mysterio, he faced the tag team of Dominik Mysterio and Santos Escobar at WrestleMania 40. Followed by the Show of Shows, he has been embroiled in storylines with Legando Del Fantasma and Latino World Order. With no compelling feud surrounding Andrade, his singles career is not looking great at the moment.

Andrade's potential to make an impact in mid-card

There is little doubt over Andrade's potential as a performer. Lucha Libre is highly athletic and one of the best technical wrestlers on the roster. Due to the language barrier, the Mexican star isn't a wizard with a microphone. However, he can keep a mouthpiece like Zelina Vega.

Although Triple H's new era has raised the standard of WWE's overall booking, The Game isn't immune to bad booking. Andrade's lackluster run following the WWE return is an example of it.

Meanwhile, he could become a serious contender for Sami Zayn's Intercontinental Championship, which he has yet to add to his accolade. Considering their in-ring talent and experience, Zayn and Andrade have the flair of delivering a series of incredible matches.

