‘Curry has a foot fetish, Warriors dynasty is DEAD’: NBA fans brutally troll Warriors after embarrassing loss to Pelicans

On Wednesday night, the New Orleans Pelicans defeated the Golden State Warriors with a score of 141-105, delivering a crushing blow to the Dubs.

Despite the promising momentum that the Dubs seemed to have on their return home, the repeated embarrassment during their seven-game homestand ensured continuous disappointment for the Chase Center crowd.

The overall performance of the Warriors during the homestand was not promising, with the team barely securing a victory against the historically weak Detroit Pistons, making the record 1-6.

Following the disappointing defeat of the Warriors to the Pelicans, NBA enthusiasts flooded Twitter with mockery and criticism.

Under any other coaching, Steve Kerr would've likely faced the consequence of such a disappointing performance.

However, owing to his four championship rings, the discourse takes on a more intricate tone.

Throughout the 48 minutes of regulation playtime, the Golden State was never in the lead.

The Pelicans established an impressive lead quickly, ensuring a double-digit lead by the end of the first quarter and maintaining it.

The Warriors' performance was so poor that they never managed to reduce the Pelicans' lead to single digits after the first quarter, even when they led by as much as 41 points.

Warriors' Woes: Struggles on the court and uncertain future

Jonas Valančiūnas led eight Pelicans players by scoring at least 12 points, also grabbing 9 rebounds.

Zion Williamson contributed with 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 7 assists, while Trey Murphy III added 16 points, 4 rebounds, and an impressive +38 plus/minus.

Steph Curry and rookie Brandin Podziemski, the Warriors' starting backcourt players, had a disappointing performance.

Curry only managed to score 15 points from 13 field-goal attempts. Podziemski's performance was even less impressive with only 2 points in over 25 minutes, marking a game-worst -31.

Despite the Warriors' poor performance, Klay Thompson, Jonathan Kuminga, and Kevon Looney managed to add some value. Thompson displayed a strong defense and efficient scoring, while Kuminga and Looney slightly elevated the offense.

From the bench, Moses Moody scored a game-high 21 points and rookie Trayce Jackson-Davis scored 19 points by making 9 of his 11 shots.

Now, the Warriors find themselves in a mess as their record worsens at 17 wins to 20 losses. Even with the possibility of the return of Draymond Green to the rotation, it seems like the team's problems are far from over.

As the trade deadline draws closer, the team's future, and specifically that of Kerr, has become uncertain. The responsibility now rests on rookie general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Joe Lacob to make decisive moves in the forthcoming months.

